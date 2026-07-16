Nearly half of 844 million chronic kidney disease cases go undiagnosed worldwide: Early warning signs and who is most at risk

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 16, 2026 5:28 PM IST
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people worldwide, without their knowledge it's a health burden. The new Lancet report estimates that nearly half the number of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) globally are not diagnosed, missing out on treatment and the opportunity to avoid kidney failure, heart disease and premature death. Since CKD may not have any symptoms, the experts believe everyone at risk should undergo regular screening.
The results were from the Lancet Commission on Chronic Kidney Disease, which has revealed that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is emerging as one of the fastest-growing causes of disease and death in the world. The report estimates that approximately 844 million people are suffering from kidney disease but nearly half of this population are undiagnosed.
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) reports that the progression of chronic kidney disease typically is gradual. During onset of the disease, some individuals may not experience any symptoms or mild symptoms that they may just dismiss. Some kidney damage could be quite severe before symptoms like:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified certain groups that have a much higher risk for developing chronic kidney disease.
Among the main risks are:
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases such kidney diseases put a tremendous strain on health care systems around the world. If excellent kidney function is lost early, the doctor can treat any underlying medical issues (like diabetes and high blood pressure) and can prescribe medicines that protect kidney function and give you useful lifestyle changes that might slow the disease.
The Mayo Clinic lists some healthy habits you can follow to help reduce your risk for kidney disease:
Simple blood tests to assess kidney function (eGFR) and urine tests that test for presence of protein in the urine can detect CKD before symptoms occur.
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