Nearly half of 844 million chronic kidney disease cases go undiagnosed worldwide: Early warning signs and who is most at risk

Chronic kidney disease often develops silently. Know the early symptoms, major risk factors, why timely screening matters, and how early treatment can help prevent complications.

Nearly half of 844 million chronic kidney disease cases go undiagnosed worldwide (Image AI Generated)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people worldwide, without their knowledge it's a health burden. The new Lancet report estimates that nearly half the number of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) globally are not diagnosed, missing out on treatment and the opportunity to avoid kidney failure, heart disease and premature death. Since CKD may not have any symptoms, the experts believe everyone at risk should undergo regular screening.

What does the Lancet report reveal?

The results were from the Lancet Commission on Chronic Kidney Disease, which has revealed that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is emerging as one of the fastest-growing causes of disease and death in the world. The report estimates that approximately 844 million people are suffering from kidney disease but nearly half of this population are undiagnosed.

Why are so many cases going unnoticed?

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) reports that the progression of chronic kidney disease typically is gradual. During onset of the disease, some individuals may not experience any symptoms or mild symptoms that they may just dismiss. Some kidney damage could be quite severe before symptoms like:

Ankle or feet swelling, or hand swelling.

Persistent tiredness

Frequency of passing urine, particularly at nighttime.

Poor appetite

Muscle cramps

Difficulty concentrating

Who is at the highest risk?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified certain groups that have a much higher risk for developing chronic kidney disease.

Among the main risks are:

Diabetes High blood pressure Heart disease Obesity Kidney disease in the family: Age over 60 years

Why early diagnosis matters?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases such kidney diseases put a tremendous strain on health care systems around the world. If excellent kidney function is lost early, the doctor can treat any underlying medical issues (like diabetes and high blood pressure) and can prescribe medicines that protect kidney function and give you useful lifestyle changes that might slow the disease.

You may like to read

How can you protect your kidneys?

The Mayo Clinic lists some healthy habits you can follow to help reduce your risk for kidney disease:

If you are diabetic, maintain a healthy level of blood sugar

Maintain healthy blood pressure

Exercise regularly

Diet rich in sufficient nutrients, but not too much salt

Drink enough water

Avoid smoking

Avoid taking painkillers like NSAIDs more than advised unless prescribed by a healthcare professional

If there are any risk factors, have regular tests to check the function of your kidneys

Simple blood tests to assess kidney function (eGFR) and urine tests that test for presence of protein in the urine can detect CKD before symptoms occur.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.