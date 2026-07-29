Nearly 70% of women with PCOS have insulin resistance: What your gut may have to do with it

Nearly 70% of women with PCOS develop insulin resistance, but emerging research suggests the gut microbiome may also play a role. Here's what scientists know so far about the gut hormone connection and why it's becoming an important area of PCOS research.

Medically Verified By: Gargi Sareen

1 in 5 Women May Have PCOS: Scientists Are Now Looking Beyond the Ovaries to the Gut

You've been told it's your hormones. Perhaps you've been prescribed birth control pills, metformin, or advised to make lifestyle changes. While these treatments remain the cornerstone of PCOS management, researchers are increasingly looking beyond the ovaries to another part of the body that may influence the condition the gut.

Growing evidence suggests that polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is much more than a reproductive disorder. It is a complex endocrine and metabolic condition that affects the entire body. In recent years, scientists have begun exploring the role of the gut microbiome the trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms living in our digestive tract and how it may influence insulin resistance, inflammation and hormone regulation in women with PCOS.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Gargi Sareen, Gut Health Coach, Sova, explained that while gut health is an exciting area of research, it should be viewed as one part of the broader picture rather than a standalone cause of PCOS.

PCOS Is More Than an Ovarian Disorder

PCOS is estimated to affect up to one in five women in India, depending on the diagnostic criteria used. While irregular periods, acne, excess facial hair and fertility concerns are among its best-known symptoms, many women also experience insulin resistance, weight gain, chronic low-grade inflammation and an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Research suggests that up to 70% of women with PCOS may have insulin resistance, even if they are not overweight. This metabolic component is one of the reasons researchers are investigating how the gut microbiome might contribute to the condition.

What Does the Gut Have to Do With PCOS?

The human gut is home to nearly 38 trillion microorganisms that play an important role in digestion, immune function, metabolism and overall health.

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Recent studies have found that women with PCOS often have differences in the diversity and composition of their gut microbiome compared with women without the condition. Although scientists have not established that gut dysbiosis causes PCOS, growing evidence suggests it may contribute to inflammation, insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance in some individuals.

A study published in Nature Medicine reported reduced microbial diversity among women with PCOS, while research in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found associations between alterations in the gut microbiome and metabolic as well as hormonal changes. However, researchers continue to investigate whether these gut changes are a cause, a consequence, or both.

The Gut-Hormone Connection

Researchers believe the relationship between the gut and PCOS is complex and likely works in multiple directions. Some evidence suggests that an unhealthy gut microbiome may contribute to chronic inflammation, which can worsen insulin resistance. Higher insulin levels may, in turn, stimulate the ovaries to produce more androgens, potentially contributing to symptoms such as acne, excess facial hair and irregular menstrual cycles.

At the same time, hormonal and metabolic changes associated with PCOS may also influence the gut microbiome, creating a cycle that researchers are still working to understand.

Can Probiotics Help?

Interest in probiotics and gut-friendly nutrition has grown rapidly, but experts caution against viewing them as a cure for PCOS.

Some small clinical studies suggest that certain probiotic strains may help improve insulin sensitivity, inflammatory markers and metabolic health in women with PCOS. However, the evidence remains limited, and larger, high-quality clinical trials are needed before probiotics can be routinely recommended as part of standard PCOS treatment.

Similarly, routine stool microbiome testing is not currently recommended in international clinical guidelines for the diagnosis or management of PCOS.

What Should Women With PCOS Do?

Experts agree that managing PCOS requires an individualized approach. This may include maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, achieving a healthy weight where appropriate, getting adequate sleep, managing stress and taking medications prescribed by a healthcare professional when needed.

Supporting gut health through a fibre-rich diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fermented foods may also benefit overall metabolic health, although more research is needed to understand its specific role in PCOS management.

Research into the gut microbiome is opening promising new avenues for understanding PCOS. While scientists are uncovering important links between gut bacteria, inflammation and metabolism, the evidence is still evolving. For now, women with PCOS should continue to follow evidence-based medical treatment while viewing gut health as one component of a comprehensive approach to long-term hormonal and metabolic well-being.