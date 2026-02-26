Nearly 20 Million Deaths Recorded in 2025 - Cardiologist Breaks Down Why Heart Attacks Continue to Kill Millions Worldwide

EXCLUSIVE: Did you know the world recorded about 20 million deaths in 2026, and out of these, over 85% of cases were linked to heart attacks? Scroll down to know why cardiac cases are on the rise and what one can do to stay safe.

Nearly 20 Million Deaths Recorded in 2025 - Cardiologist Breaks Down Why Heart Attacks Continue to Kill Millions Worldwide

Heart Attacks: The world recorded about 19.8 million deaths in 2025 according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Of these deaths, more than 85% are due to heart attack and stroke, highlighting the immense burden of acute cardiac events across populations. A heart attack is when blood flow to your heart is suddenly reduced, leading to heart muscle damage. It's usually due to blood clots that form on plaque in your heart's arteries. Symptoms include chest pain/discomfort, shortness of breath, profuse sweating or nausea. Call emergency services if you have these symptoms. Quick care can save your life.

Winter Heart Attacks: How Colder Weather Triggers Arterial Blockage - EXPLAINED

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Keshava R, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, explained how colder months pose an increased threat to the heart's health, leading to blockage or clogged arteries and eventually a heart attack. These heart attacks can strike anyone, irrespective of age and gender. Therefore, it's important to keep an eye on the signs that the body may send before a cardiac death occurs.

Winter Heart Attacks: Are We Safe During Summer Then?

Highlighting the need to focus on our cardiac health during the colder months, Dr Keshava, said - Yes, heart attacks are traditionally more common during winter." However, the health emergency is not just restricted to colder weather conditions - it can strike you anytime, anywhere. "The winter heart attack trend has been well documented in European and American countries with snowy climates. However, you do not need extremely cold or snowy weather to see this pattern. Even in places like South India, hospitals report a higher number of heart attack cases during the winter months."

WATCH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIDEO HERE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

How Does Weather Contribute to Cardiac Deaths?

There are several reasons why heart attacks become more common during winter or colder seasons. In the interview, Dr Keshava has explained that some of the most common contributors to poor heart health include:

You may like to read

Vasoconstriction (narrowing of blood vessels): Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, which increases blood pressure and puts extra strain on the heart. Higher blood clotting tendency: Blood clot formation is more common in cold climates. Rise in blood pressure: Due to vessel constriction, BP tends to shoot up in winter. Lifestyle changes: People exercise less and stay indoors more. Dietary habits: Increased intake of oily, fried, and high-calorie foods. Weight gain and obesity: Lower physical activity and higher calorie intake lead to weight gain. Increased smoking and alcohol consumption: Many people smoke or drink more in winter, which further raises heart risk.

"All these factors combined increase the chances of a heart attack" - Dr Keshava R.

Causes of Heart Attacks: EXPLAINED

Why are heart attack cases on the rise? According to Dr. Keshava, the major contributors are lifestyle habits. In today's world, most people are battling chronic stress, anxiety issues, obesity problems, and most importantly, insomnia - these may look simple but are known to be driving the maximum cases of heart attacks in the country. Here are some major risk factors linked to heart attacks:

Reduced physical activity Lower energy expenditure Increased calorie intake Weight gain

Dr Keshava explains - "This imbalance between energy consumption and expenditure contributes to obesity, high blood pressure, and ultimately increases heart attack risk."

Viral Infection Can Trigger Heart Attack Risk: Fact or Myth?

Yes, viral illnesses and respiratory infections can contribute largely to cardiac problems - can raise heart attack risk significantly. According to Dr Keshava, vaccination against respiratory infections during seasonal shifts can help prevent complications and frequent hospital admissions during winter.

Now that you know the causes and risk factors of heart attacks, here is what Dr Keshava wants you to know about the symptoms associated with this fatal health emergency:

An acute and unbearable chest pain Severe difficulty in breathing Unusual burning sensation in the chest Severe shortness of breath

And most importantly, fatigue or tiredness that just doesn't go away.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age.

The global health agency also states that the most important behavioural risk factors of heart disease and stroke are unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol. Amongst environmental risk factors, air pollution is an important factor. The effects of behavioural risk factors may show up in individuals as raised blood pressure, raised blood glucose, raised blood lipids, and overweight and obesity. These "intermediate risks factors" can be measured in primary care facilities and indicate an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and other complications.

Heart Attack Prevention Tips To Follow

For those who are dealing with high blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and high cholesterol levels, here are the top 10 preventive measures that need to be taken to stay safe from any cardiac emergencies:

Avoid smoking (strict no) Limit alcohol consumption Eat a healthy, balanced diet Avoid excessive oily and fried foods Monitor weight and avoid weight gain Check blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol regularly

Engage in indoor exercises such as:

Walking inside the house or apartment Home workouts Visiting a gym for indoor training Staying physically active is crucial, even if outdoor exercise is difficult.

Dr Keshava explains, "If you experience persistent chest pain, breathing difficulty, a burning sensation in the chest, or any sudden severe symptoms, do not delay visit the hospital immediately. Early confirmation and prompt treatment of a heart attack can be life-saving."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source