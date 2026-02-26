Nearly 20 Million Deaths Recorded in 2025 - Cardiologist Breaks Down Why Heart Attacks Continue to Kill Millions Worldwide

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Heart Attacks: The world recorded about 19.8 million deaths in 2025 according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Of these deaths, more than 85% are due to heart attack and stroke, highlighting the immense burden of acute cardiac events across populations. A heart attack is when blood flow to your heart is suddenly reduced, leading to heart muscle damage. It's usually due to blood clots that form on plaque in your heart's arteries. Symptoms include chest pain/discomfort, shortness of breath, profuse sweating or nausea. Call emergency services if you have these symptoms. Quick care can save your life.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Keshava R, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, explained how colder months pose an increased threat to the heart's health, leading to blockage or clogged arteries and eventually a heart attack. These heart attacks can strike anyone, irrespective of age and gender. Therefore, it's important to keep an eye on the signs that the body may send before a cardiac death occurs.
Highlighting the need to focus on our cardiac health during the colder months, Dr Keshava, said - Yes, heart attacks are traditionally more common during winter." However, the health emergency is not just restricted to colder weather conditions - it can strike you anytime, anywhere. "The winter heart attack trend has been well documented in European and American countries with snowy climates. However, you do not need extremely cold or snowy weather to see this pattern. Even in places like South India, hospitals report a higher number of heart attack cases during the winter months."
WATCH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIDEO HERE
There are several reasons why heart attacks become more common during winter or colder seasons. In the interview, Dr Keshava has explained that some of the most common contributors to poor heart health include:
"All these factors combined increase the chances of a heart attack" - Dr Keshava R.
Why are heart attack cases on the rise? According to Dr. Keshava, the major contributors are lifestyle habits. In today's world, most people are battling chronic stress, anxiety issues, obesity problems, and most importantly, insomnia - these may look simple but are known to be driving the maximum cases of heart attacks in the country. Here are some major risk factors linked to heart attacks:
Dr Keshava explains - "This imbalance between energy consumption and expenditure contributes to obesity, high blood pressure, and ultimately increases heart attack risk."
Yes, viral illnesses and respiratory infections can contribute largely to cardiac problems - can raise heart attack risk significantly. According to Dr Keshava, vaccination against respiratory infections during seasonal shifts can help prevent complications and frequent hospital admissions during winter.
Now that you know the causes and risk factors of heart attacks, here is what Dr Keshava wants you to know about the symptoms associated with this fatal health emergency:
And most importantly, fatigue or tiredness that just doesn't go away.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age.
The global health agency also states that the most important behavioural risk factors of heart disease and stroke are unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol. Amongst environmental risk factors, air pollution is an important factor. The effects of behavioural risk factors may show up in individuals as raised blood pressure, raised blood glucose, raised blood lipids, and overweight and obesity. These "intermediate risks factors" can be measured in primary care facilities and indicate an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and other complications.
For those who are dealing with high blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and high cholesterol levels, here are the top 10 preventive measures that need to be taken to stay safe from any cardiac emergencies:
Engage in indoor exercises such as:
Dr Keshava explains, "If you experience persistent chest pain, breathing difficulty, a burning sensation in the chest, or any sudden severe symptoms, do not delay visit the hospital immediately. Early confirmation and prompt treatment of a heart attack can be life-saving."
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information