NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Rushed To Hospital After Complaints Of Breathing Difficulty: 5 Underlying Causes of Breathlessness

Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP chief was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune from Baramati after his health deteriorated, experiencing a cough and difficulty in breathing, his office confirmed.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Health Update: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune from Baramati after his health condition deteriorated on Monday. This party has informed the media that he has been experiencing cough and difficulty in breathing.

According to information shared by the administration of Ruby Hall Clinic, Sharad Pawar has been experiencing a cough since Monday morning. Doctors will first conduct a medical examination, after which a decision will be taken on whether he needs to be admitted to the hospital or can be discharged and sent home.

Causes of Severe Breathing Issues In Men

While breathing trouble is common among people as they grow old, experts say there are some special occasions (health issues) that can make it worse. Some of the most common underlying health issues that can cause breathing trouble include:

Heart-Related Problems

The first health problem that can cause breathlessness is cardiac issues. According to the experts, conditions such as heart failure, blocked arteries, irregular heartbeat, or a heart attack can reduce the heart's ability to pump blood effectively, leading to fluid buildup in the lungs and difficulty breathing.

Lung Infections and Respiratory Diseases

Breathing difficulty can also stem from lung-related conditions like pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Viral infections, including influenza and COVID-19, may inflame airways or fill the lungs with fluid, making breathing laboured. Smokers and people with long-term respiratory illness are at a higher risk.

Low Oxygen Levels or Blood Disorders

Conditions such as anaemia, where the blood cannot carry enough oxygen, can cause persistent breathlessness, fatigue, and weakness. Low oxygen saturation due to lung or circulatory issues may also trigger sudden breathing distress and requires immediate medical attention.

Blood Clots and Other Emergencies

A pulmonary embolism, caused by a blood clot traveling to the lungs, is a medical emergency that often presents with sudden breathlessness, chest pain, dizziness, or coughing up blood. Other critical causes include lung collapse, severe allergic reactions, or fluid accumulation around the lungs.

