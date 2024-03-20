Navigating Cancer Therapy In India: Expert Advice And Insights Revealed

India's healthcare sector offers a range of advanced cancer therapies aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life. Here are some insights from Dr Aashish Anand. Read to know more.

The incidence of cancer has been on the rise in recent years, posing a significant threat to lives. Cancer can originate in any body part and potentially spread to other areas, making it a formidable disease. Unfortunately, many cancers don't show noticeable symptoms in their early stages, emphasizing the critical importance of early detection and diagnosis for effective treatment and potential cure. Fortunately, advancements in technology and medical expertise have led to a decrease in cancer-related deaths compared to earlier times. The contemporary landscape offers various treatment options with proven effectiveness. India boasts several top-notch hospitals known for their excellence in cancer care. While cancer remains a formidable foe, timely detection and advancements in treatment options have significantly improved outcomes. India's leading hospitals play a pivotal role in providing quality care to those battling this disease. Dr. Ashish Gupta USA trained, American board-certified medical oncologist, Chief of Medical Oncology, Unique Hospital Cancer Centre, Dwarka India, Listed below New approaches and procedures for cancer treatment.

Cancer Therapies

Cancer can be treated using various advanced methods, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, HIPEC treatment, and transoral robotic surgery. Here are some advanced treatments that play crucial roles in the comprehensive care and recovery of individuals facing various types of cancer.

Chemotherapy

It is a well-established cancer treatment that uses drugs to target and eradicate rapidly proliferating cells. Because of its adaptability, it can be used in multimodal ways, either alone or in conjunction with other therapies. It uses toxic drugs that are injected or taken orally to destroy cancer cells while also harming some healthy cells systemically.

Radiation Therapy

It is a common treatment for various types of cancer. It works by using focused radiation to kill or shrink cancer cells and tumors. This process affects the DNA of cancer cells, stopping their growth and multiplication after several sessions.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy, also known as biological therapy, is another effective cancer treatment. This approach strengthens the immune system to fight against cancer cells and tumors. Substances derived from living organisms are administered to boost the body's natural defenses against cancer.

Targeted Therapy

The most accurate and effective drug therapy can eradicate cancer cells without endangering healthy cells. It can also limit the rapid growth of cancer cells.

HIPEC Treatment

HIPEC, Heated or Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy, is a specialized treatment for abdominal cancers and peritoneal mesothelioma. This procedure involves delivering heated drugs, often in combination with cytoreductive surgery.

Transoral Robotic Surgery

For patients with mouth and throat cancer, transoral robotic surgery is employed. This procedure utilizes a sophisticated computer-enhanced system to guide surgical tools. The system's cameras offer an enhanced and detailed view of the tumor and its surrounding tissues.

Stem-cell transplants

It is a medical procedure used to replenish blood-forming stem cells in patients whose own stem cells have been depleted due to high doses of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Conclusion

Dr. Ashish added, 'India's healthcare sector offers a range of advanced cancer therapies aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life. Considering the relative seriousness of cancer, our initial attempts at treatment and cure are our best chance. Thus, would suggest that a second opinion should be obtained in every case of cancer. Since cancer treatment is developing at a quick pace, getting a second opinion is crucial. Another advantage that you should consider a second opinion is simply because there are numerous clinical trials available in India and other countries that could be beneficial to patients.