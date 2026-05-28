Nautapa 2026: Spot the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

With temperatures rising in many parts of India, a healthcare professional explains key differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion including warning signs, risks and when urgent treatment is needed.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 28, 2026 7:31 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Manjusha Agarwal

Heatwave.

With heatwaves intensified across several parts of India, temperatures are crossing 45 degrees Celsius in states such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings in multiple regions advising people to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours as the country experiences one of the hottest phases before the monsoon season.

What is Nautapa?

The nine-day period of extreme heat known as Nautapabegan on May 25 and will continue till June 2 this year. Traditionally linked to the Sun entering Rohini Nakshatra this nine-day is associated with scorching temperatures, hot winds and increased risks of dehydration and illnesses linked to extreme heat. As mercury levels continue to rise doctors are warning that many people still struggle to identify the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, two conditions that may appear similar initially but differ greatly in severity.

Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion

Health experts say prolonged exposure to excessive heat can affect the body's cooling mechanism, especially among children, elderly people, outdoor workers and those suffering from chronic medical conditions causing dizziness, dehydration and heat stress.

Talking to TheHealthsite.Com, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant of Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai says that heat exhaustion is usually the body's early response to overheating and fluid loss. The doctor said, "Heat exhaustion happens due to excessive loss of fluids and salts through sweating. If the condition is ignored then it can progress to heat stroke which is a medical emergency."

Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026

Who is at risk of illness associated with a heatwave?

Healthcare professionals note that during Nautapa particulalry elderly people, children and outdoor workers including those with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of illnesses associated with a heatwave. Additionally people who spend too much time in direct sunlight without any water are also at risk. Several experts have also pointed out that any physical activity in the outdoors between 10 am and 5 pm can put a person at a higher risk of developing illness linked to heat.

Tips to stay safe during Nautapa

Check out these essential tips to stay safe during the 9 day long period of heatwav according to Dr Agarwal:

You may like to read

Drink sufficient water all day long

Stay away from direct sunlight from noon till 4 PM

Wear loose cotton clothing

Eat foods that contain a lot of water

Take an umbrella whenever you go outside

Don't wait until you are thirsty to drink water

The Internal Medicine Consultant advises to avoid alcohol, coffee and oily foods during a heatwave as they can also contribute to dehydration. With Nautapa 2026 continues across India, health experts stresses to be aware of the early indicators of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to prevent severe outcomes and save lives.

Disclaimer: This content is for awareness only and is not a medical advice. Always seek immediate professional care if symptoms of severe heat illness, dehydration or unconsciousness appear.