Nausea, Stomach Cramps Among Health Risks Associated With Getting A Tattoo: Study

It is important to investigate whether your tattoo parlor is following safety protocols before getting inked there. (Photo: Freepik)

Researchers analysed nine major tattoo ink brands in the US and found that most of them contained 'undisclosed additives'. Among them is 'polyethylene glycol', which is used for the treatment of constipation. Its side effects include flatulence, diarrhea, swollen abdomen.

The thrill of getting a tattoo often outweighs the health risks associated with it. The excitement of watching a sigil, sign or design of your choice take shape and stay with you permanently can be rewarding. It is also seen as an empowering way to showcase your individuality and stage a rebellion, kind of. But, there is a downside to it, too, which was recently highlighted in a study. Conducted by one John Swierk from the Department of Chemistry at Binghamton University, and published in the journal 'Analytical Chemistry', the study revealed 'concerning findings' about the potential health risks associated with getting a tattoo. Apparently, getting a tattoo made can lead to nausea, stomach cramps, bowel issues, and other such problems.

Risk Of Diarrhea, Swollen Abdomen, Rectal Hemorrhage

Citing the study, a People report stated that it analysed nine major tattoo ink brands in the US, and found that out of the 54 inks examined, 45 contained 'undisclosed additives' or pigments that are associated with health risks. Among them is 'polyethylene glycol' which, according to the National Institute of Health, is a medication used for the management and treatment of constipation. Its side effects mainly include flatulence, nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, swollen abdomen, and rectal hemorrhage.

Skin Irritation, Kidney Damage

Besides that, researchers also discovered one more 'potentially dangerous' ingredient in the ink called '2-phenoxyethanol'. When high doses of the chemical come in contact with the skin, it can lead to skin, lung, and liver irritation, along with kidney and nerve damage. "We are hoping the manufacturers take this as an opportunity to reevaluate their processes, and that artists and clients take this as an opportunity to push for better labelling and manufacturing," Swierk was quoted as saying in the study, titled 'What's in My Ink: An Analysis of Commercial Tattoo Ink on the US Market'. He added that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is 'still figuring out' what that is going to look like. "...we think this study will influence the discussions around MoCRA (Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022)."

TRENDING NOW

What Is MoCRA?

The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 is the most significant expansion of FDA's authority to regulate cosmetics since the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, which was passed in 1938. According to fda.gov, this new law will help ensure the safety of cosmetic products many consumers use daily.

Tattoo And Cancer Risk

According to Penn Medicine -- University of Pennsylvania Health System -- the black ink in tattoos can be especially dangerous because it contains a very high level of benzo(a)pyrene, which is currently listed as a carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Researchers are especially concerned about the effects of black tattoo ink, as it is the most commonly used colour for tattooing.

You may like to read

Hepatitis Risk

Hepatitis is another major concern, because it is transmitted almost exclusively from individuals who share needles with others. This makes it important to investigate whether your tattoo parlor is following safety protocols before getting inked there.

MRI Complications

Penn Medicine also stated that if someone has a medical condition that requires them to get MRIs on a regular basis, they may have to stay away from tattoos, because in some instances, it has been seen that tattooed individuals experience complications during the MRI procedure, such as when the magnets cause reactions around the tattooed area, causing redness, swelling, and even first or second degree burns.