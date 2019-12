Ginger and carrot are powerhouses of nutrition. They are endowed with essential nutrients like vitamins A and C, beta carotene, folate, so on and so forth. While carrot is a good option for people with type 2 diabetes, ginger has long been used in the traditional Indian medicines like Ayurveda and naturopathy to treat a host of ailments like cough and cold, inflammation, nausea, etc. So, sipping a glass of ginger carrot juice every day is a great idea for more reasons than one. Here, we share with you, the most crucial health benefits of ginger carrot juice.

AMPS UP THE PERFORMANCE OF YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

White blood cells are essential components of your immune system. They are formed out of your bone marrow stem cells with the help of vitamin A. Carrot ginger juice is the storehouse of this nutrient. So, have a glass of this drink every day even if you don’t like the taste. Smart tip: Add a few oranges to your glass of carrot orange juice.

SHIELDS YOU AGAINST CANCER

Loaded with vitamin C, this detox drink is a natural crusader against cancer. This vitamin reduces your risk of breast and stomach cancers. Additionally, gingerol, a chemical component of ginger, can be useful in taming ovarian cancer cells, suggests a study published in the European Journal of Pharmacology. These components also strengthen your fight against colon cancer cells, finds the same study.

GIVES YOU A GLOWING SKIN

Carrot ginger juice is rich in vitamins C and E. Both play a very significant role in ensuring a healthy skin tone and texture. Vitamin C helps in the synthesis of collagen, a protein that gives your skin its structure, strength and elasticity. It also heals skin wounds. Vitamin E, on the other hand, protects your skin against the harsh UV rays of the sun. Rich in antioxidants, this vitamin also regulates the inflammation levels of your skin.

CARROT GINGER JUICE RECIPE

This is a super easy recipe which doesn’t take more than 10 minutes for preparation.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients

8 medium-sized carrots, washed, peeled and tops cut off

8 medium-sized oranges, peeled and deveined

1 3-inch knob of fresh ginger, peeled

How to:

Simply run all the ingredients in a juicer, pour the juice in a glass and serve.