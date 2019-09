Have you ever wondered why you need to close your eyes while sneezing? This is because it involves your vocal cord muscles, face muscles and abdominal muscles make the act of sneezing possible. ©Shutterstock

Do you know your sneeze can travel at the speed of 100 meters per second and can stay suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes? That’s why it is advised that you sneeze on a handkerchief. Sneezing without a handkerchief will suspend these germs in the air and infect others.

Sneezing is an involuntary physiological process linked to the defence mechanism of your body. It is the brain’s way of reacting to unwanted irritants, bacteria or virus that may have entered your nasal passage. When you sneeze, your brain is removing germs and unwanted particles from the system. Sneezing is the result of irritation to the mucous membranes of the nose. This irritation is the result of congestion caused by common cold. Apart from cold, there are several other factors that can lead constant sneezing. Allergy to pollen, mold, dander, dust, breathing in corticosteroids from nose sprays, drug withdrawal and triggers such as dust, air pollution, dry air can cause irritation in the mucous membrane. Spicy foods, certain medicines, and even powders can be the culprits.

Strangely enough, even looking at the sun can lead to sneezing, says a study. According to a recent study published in PLOS One journal, this condition affects 10 and 35% of the world population.

Well, we all know that sneezing isn’t something to be worried about. Generally, it subsides on its own. However, in case the condition persists, try these home remedies. They’ll work wonders.

Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons and grapefruits are citrus fruits, that contain plant chemicals known as flavonoids. Flavonoid is a powerful anti-oxidant that helps in fighting the unwanted bacteria and strengthening the immune system of the body. Consumption of these fruits every day will help reduce the effects of cold and other allergies in the body.

Black cardamom

A very common cause of sneezing is a restriction in the flow of mucous. If the flow of mucous is restricted the brain reacts by sneezing. Black cardamom, commonly known as kaalee ilaichee, is often used in cooking traditional Indian dishes. Consumption of 2-3 of this spice can help in getting rid of sneezing. Black cardamom helps in normalizing the mucous flow through your respiratory tract. Apart from chewing, you can also use the oil of black cardamom to massage your nose. This will help for sure.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-septic properties, which help in reducing the congestion caused by cold. As the congestion subsides, the path of mucous opens up reducing the risk of sneezing. You can have ginger with your tea. If you are prone of constant sneezing then you could also mix it with honey and hot water and drink it before bedtime.

Tulsi

This traditional Indian plant has many anti-bacterial properties, that can help in fighting off infections. Constant sneezing can cause inflammation in the nasal passage. The anti-oxidants in tulsi help reduce that inflammation. You can add tulsi in your tea, chew tulsi leaves, or extract oil from tulsi, all of which can help reduce the chances of sneezing.