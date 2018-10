Dry grapes can help you get rid of constipation. © Shutterstock

Those magnificent dry grapes are jam-packed with vitamins, minerals and other health-promoting compounds which are essential for improving your overall well-being. They can help you keep many ailments at bay. Eat it right now, if you haven’t incorporated it into your diet. It is beneficial for you! It can help you to gain weight: if you are looking to gain weight effectively then opt for dry grapes. Yes, you have heard it right! They contain fructose and glucose and can energize you instantly. They are abundant in vitamins, amino acids, minerals, selenium, phosphorus and nutrients which can help you to strengthen your immunity.

It can relieve constipation: Are you feeling constipated? Is it bothering you? Is it robbing your peace? Then, have dried grapes. Dried grapes are rich in insoluble fibre and can tackle constipation. Furthermore, it can stop those annoying loose stools and diarrhoea.

It can help you to get rid of fever: Did you cancel your dinner date with wife, due to fever? Did you skip your work due to fever? Is your fever affecting your quality of life? Then, you can opt for dry grapes. They are germicidal, antibiotic and antioxidant in nature and can fight bacterial infections.

It can help you to deal with anaemia: They are abundant in iron and vitamin-B complex which is essential for the formation of new blood. And for red blood cells formation copper is required which is also present in dried grapes.

It can help you to bring down your BP: It is abundant in potassium due to which the tension of the blood vessels is reduced. They are loaded with dietary fibre which can help you to reduce the stiffness of blood vessels. Thus, you will be able to deal with blood pressure. So, eat it now and enjoy!