Have you ever imagined that sipping that cup of tea can help you become more intelligent? No? Well, this is what a recent study has to say. It states that drinking tea on a daily basis can improve your brain function. Well, this is not the first time that teas are associated with a health benefit. Previous studies have already linked this beverage to reduced risk of heart attack, osteoporosis and other diseases. Green tea is also known for promoting weight loss and a strong immune system.

Tea and brain health: the connection

Researchers at the National University of Singapore, University of Essex and University of Cambridge, in a joint study, have found out that drinking tea can have a positive effect on your brain. It can also protect you from cognitive decline as you age.

For the study, the scientists enrolled 36 healthy individuals. Each of them was above 60 years. The researchers divided the participants in two groups. The division was based on how much these people consumed green, black and oolong tea till the age of 45 and at present.

After this, the study subjects went through neuropsychological tests and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). These tests were conducted to look at the brain structure of these people and to measure their cognitive function. Data of their lifestyle, health, and psychological well-being were also gathered.

The study results published in the journal Aging showed that brain regions of participants who consumed green, black, and oolong teas at least four times a week for around 25 years, were better organized compared to non-tea drinkers. Notably, organized brain regions are linked to healthy cognitive functions. This clearly states that consuming tea on a daily basis has a positive effect on human brain. It can in fact protect you against age-related decline in brain function.

As we talk about the brain boosting benefits of having tea consumption, here’s a look at different types of teas and health benefits they offer.

Chamomile tea

Used as a traditional folk remedy for quite a long time now, chamomile tea is known for its plethora of health benefits. According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing, consuming this tea for two weeks can help you sleep better. It actually improves sleep quality and reduces symptoms of depression. If you are lady and always experience pain during menstruation, then this tea is what you need to opt for. Chamomile tea is also considered effective for diabetics as this tea helps in lowering the blood sugar level. Also, various studies have found it to be effective in preventing osteoporosis, reducing inflammation, and treating mild skin conditions.

Peppermint tea

One of the most commonly used herbal tea, peppermint tea can treat digestive problems due to its antioxidant and anti-bacterial properties. A study published in the journal Drug Research, reveals that daily consumption of this tea can help you get relief from nausea, indigestion, and stomach pain. It is also effective in relaxing spasm in the colon, intestine, and esophagus.

Ginger tea

This spicy drink contains strong antioxidants that help you against cancer. Also, it can potentially fight against inflammation by stimulating your immune system. A research published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition reveals that drinking ginger tea is a great remedy for nausea. You can also have it if you are suffering from stomach ulcer or constipation. Moreover, ginger is associated with fighting against respiratory problems, improving blood circulation, relieving stress, and menstrual discomfort.

Hibiscus tea

This refreshing and tart flavored tea can be consumed both hot and cold. Having antiviral properties, hibiscus tea can effectively fight against strains of bird flu. It has a positive effect on blood pressure, says a study published in the journal Fitoterapia. Consuming this herbal tea six weeks continuously can decrease oxidative stress in the body. Notably, oxidative stress can potentially break strand in your DNA. Being jam-packed with antioxidants, hibiscus tea can fight against free radicals. You can also opt for this tea in case you wish to reduce the level of fat in the body. It also boosts liver health and promotes weight loss.

Echinacea tea

Obtained from purple coneflower, Echinacea has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. This popular herbal tea fights against flu, helps in controlling blood sugar, and helps in healthy cell growth. According to a study published in the journal Phytomedicine, Echinacea tea can boost your immunity. This is what will help you fight against various viruses or infections. It can also reduce the duration of common cold and can also prevent the infection.

Rooibos tea

Rooibos tea has a delicate flavor. It contains enzymes and chemical compounds that are known to help in enhancing your beauty. They make your skin look radiant and youthful. Its daily consumption can also reduce inflammation causing pain. Also known as red tea, rooibos tea is jam-packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, that help in keeping you healthy. Belonging natively from South Africa, this tea is effective in fighting against allergies and kidney stones, says a research published in the journal Phytotherapy Research. It stimulates cells involved in bone growth and density. This is what helps in improving your bone health. Rooibos tea can lower the markers of inflammation and cell toxicity. You can opt for this tea even if you are at increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. It is known to reduce risk of developing stroke, heart attack etc.