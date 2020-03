Lemongrass is a herb that has been used since ancient times to treat a range of health conditions. It is a common ingredient in South East Asian cuisine. This aromatic herb can be added to dishes for flavor or you can also have it as a tea. It has potent antioxidant property that boosts immunity and improves overall health. This herb is also used extensively in aromatherapy to help you deal with fatigue, anxiety and bad body odor. It is the lower stalks and bulbs of the plant that people use in cooking. These have a fresh and clean lemony scent and it can be added to teas, marinades, curries and broths. Here, let us take a look at a few health benefits of lemongrass.

It can lower bad cholesterol levels

Lemongrass contain anti-hyperlipidemic and anti-hypercholesterolemic properties that regulate cholesterol levels. It maintains healthy levels of triglycerides and brings down LDL or bad cholesterol. This, in turn, prevent the build-up of lipids in the blood vessels. It boosts circulation and prevents heart diseases.

It has anti-cancer properties

Lemongrass can stop the growth of cancer cells. It is particularly good for the prevention of skin cancer because of a compound called citral. This chemical compound inhibits the growth of hepatic cancer cells as well as breast cancer cells.

It can help you sleep better

Lemongrass tea calms down your muscles and induces sleep. If you suffer from insomnia, having a cup of lemongrass tea before going to bed will help you get good sleep. The sedative properties of this tea will also help you sleep for a longer time.

It can help you fight respiratory disorders

This herb is widely used in Ayurveda for treating cough and cold. It is a rich source of vitamin C. This provides relief from nasal congestion, flu and bronchial asthma.

It offers relief from aches and pains

This herb has amazing analgesic properties. It is a rich source of essential phytonutrients, which improve blood circulation. This helps in getting rid of spasms, muscle cramps, sprains and backaches. Not only that, lemongrass can also help in injuries and dislocations.