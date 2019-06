You catch a cold in summer when you come in contact with an infected person or object. © Shutterstock

Normally, we associate flu with the fall or the winter. This is because the cold and dry climate of the season seems to be conducive to the growth of flu virus. Low humidity of the winter season also helps these tiny organisms function better. Moreover, less exposure to sunlight and vitamin D increases your vulnerability to flu viruses in the winter. However, the hot sultry days of summer can also give you flu. Yes, we are talking about summer flu.

You catch a cold in summer when you come in contact with an infected person or object, or if you drink contaminated water. Like influenza, summer flu is contagious respiratory illness. While winter cold is caused by the rhinovirus, enteroviruses (transmitted from person to person via direct contact) are responsible for your bout of summer cold.

The symptoms of summer flu are similar to those of influenza during other times of the year. The signs include fever, sneezing, stuffy and runny nose, scratchy throat, sore throat, coughing and congestion. These are not sometimes confused with other symptoms People often mistake these symptoms of summer flu for other issues, such as allergies. They vary from mild to moderate to severe. However, flu viruses are self- limiting. So, they subside on their own after within a week or two. Doctors advise an annual flu shot to keep these viruses at bay.

There are medicines to give you quick relief from the symptoms. But there are some no-drug solutions too. Here are the top 6 home remedies to relieve you of the symptoms of summer flu. Try them.

SALINE WATER

Mucus build-up is a common symptom of summer flu. Saline water clears away the mucus from your nostrils. It acts a nasal decongestant helping you breathe easy and comfortable.

How to:

Take a cup of lukewarm water and add 1 teaspoon of sea salt.

Put a few drops of the solution into your nostril with the use of a dropper.

Then blow your nose gently to remove excess solution and the mucus.

Use this remedy thrice a day, but not more than that.

TURMERIC MIX

Turmeric is another popular remedy that you can easily try at home when it comes to treating summer flu. It acts as an excellent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agent that helps to get quick recovery from viral infections and reduce inflammation. It also helps to heal a sore throat and nasal inflammation.

How to:

Add 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and a little crushed black pepper to a glass of warm milk.

Drink it twice daily.

You can also add ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder and ½ teaspoon of salt to a glass of warm water and mix it well.

To get relief from a sore throat gargle with this mixture twice daily.

HONEY CONCOCTION

It is another effective home treatment for summer flu. Honey contains compounds with its antimicrobial properties that kill the viruses causing summer flu. It can soothe an irritated throat while shortening the duration of a common cold, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

How to:

Mix 2 teaspoons of raw honey with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice or ginger juice.

Have this above-mentioned mixture 2 or 3 times a day.

You can even simply swallow a spoonful of raw honey.

Have 1 teaspoon of honey before going to bed to get relief from a cough.

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR TONIC

Apple cider vinegar helps to kill the virus responsible for summer cold as it creates an alkaline environment in the body. It also provides quick relief from nasal congestion. Plus, it is good for your immunity.

How to:

Mix 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar into 1 cup of warm water.

Gargle with it several times a day.

Also, you can mix 1 teaspoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar into a glass of water.

Add a little honey and drink it twice daily.

STEAM INHALATION

For faster recovery from summer flu, steam inhalation can be one of the best options. It will quickly relieve symptoms like scratchy throat, sore throat, stuffy and runny nose. It helps to clear out excess mucus from your system.

How to:

Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil or menthol to a large bowl of hot water.

Place your face over the bowl, cover your head with a towel to trap the steam.

Breathe in the steam for about 10 minutes, then blow your nose.

Do this 3 or 4 times a day.

Alternatively, you can take a hot shower or bath and let the steam work to clear your stuffiness.

GINGER TEA

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that help to lessen the excessive mucus in your airways. It is also useful to reduce inflammation in your nasal passages. Ginger keeps the body warm, which helps in the healing process. According to several studies, ginger is endowed with antiviral properties. For relief from summer cold symptoms, you can have it in the form of tea or lozenges. Simply chewing a few pieces of ginger will also help.

How to:

Get thin slices of gingerroot, put them in a cup of water and boil the mixture for some time to make a tea.

Add a little honey for taste and drink the tea 3 or 4 times a day.