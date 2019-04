Does your child suffer from a strep throat frequently? Well, blame it on his immune response. It occurs when your little one’s immune system responds inappropriately to the bacteria that cause this condition, says a new research. The study, published in the February 2019 edition of the journal Science Translational Medicine, found that kids who get a strep throat frequently had smaller immune structures (called germinal centres) than those who were not prone to this to this condition. Kids who had small germinal centres had lesser number of fighter cells known as T cells. These T cells are instrumental in helping other immune cells, namely B cells, generate infection-fighting antibodies. Kids with a history of recurrent strep throat were found to have a low count of these antibodies which fight a particular protein of the strep bacteria. Kids fall prey to frequent bouts of attack from the strep bacteria when this protein is not countered by sufficient number of infection-fighting antibodies. The study authors scrutinised the tonsils of kids in the age bracket of 5 to 18 years for the research.

According to some estimates, strep throat affects 600 million people worldwide every year. It is caused by group-A Streptococcus bacteria. If left untreated, it may lead to heart problems and rheumatic fever. A study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research states that the global prevalence of rheumatic fever varies between 5 and 51 per 100000 people. This is an inflammatory disorder that can affect your child’s heart, joints, brain and skin.

WHAT IS A STREP THROAT?

It is a bacterial infection of the throat and tonsils leading to sore throat. The bacteria may hide in the nose as well. Although this disease is usually found in kids, it can also affect adults at times. Strep throat is a contagious condition which spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is often confused with common viral cold, thanks to their similar symptoms. However, one difference between these two conditions is that viral cold gives your little one a runny nose while strep throat may not manifest through this symptom.

Sometimes kids are misdiagnosed this condition repeatedly because of their sore throat which can be caused by viruses as well. The chance of wrong diagnosis is often increased by tests that reveal the presence of strep bacteria in the tonsil. However, what the test doesn’t tell is, whether or not these bacteria are dwelling in your body harmlessly, which is also the case sometimes.

SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

The primary symptom is a sore throat. The manifestations include fever, headache, swollen tonsils, lack of appetite, nausea and rashes. These show up within five days of exposure to the streptococcus bacteria.

TESTS TO EXPECT

Rapid antigen test and Throat Culture are the two common tests used by doctors globally to diagnose strep throat. In the rapid antigen test, your doctor will look for the germs in your child’s throat using a cotton swab. This test can detect the bacteria within a few minutes.

On the other hand, the throat culture test includes the swab sample from your child’s throat is sent to the lab. It takes a couple of days to get the result.

NATURAL REMEDIES

Strep throat is normally treated with antibiotics. While medicines are amust in severe conditions to cure the condition and prevent a relapse, some natural remedies will help ease the symptoms. Here are some no-drug solutions to your child’s strep throat that are hiding in your kitchen shelf.

Gargle with salt water

This is the traditional way to treat different throat-related problems. All you need to do is get a glass of lukewarm water and add a teaspoon of salt to it. Encourage your child to gargle with this water and the swelling will ease away gradually. Also, it helps to get rid of mucus. However, when you try this easy home remedy, make sure that the water is not too hot as it can damage your little one’s tongue.

Warm liquids

Warm beverages can do wonders to the throat. For example, a cup of warm tea can soothe your child’s throat and ease the pain. You can select from a variety of options such as ginger tea and lemon tea. Even the regular cup of tea could be an effective option to ease the symptoms of strep throat.

Raw honey

Raw honey is one of the most popular traditional cures for a sore throat and this is because of the antioxidant properties that are present in it. A 2013 study published in the journal Pediatric Reports, 39 out of 40 people were willing to use honey as a remedy to treat cough and sore throat in their children and a significant improvement was registered in the kids’ night-time cough. Even the WHO considers honey as an effective treatment for cough.

Peppermint oil

It contains menthol, an organic compound which helps to provide a cooling sensation inside your throat. Offer your little one a glass of water infused with a few drops of peppermint oil. A 2019 study published in the Journal of International Society of Sports Nutrition also weighed in on the fact that peppermint oil can relax the muscles of the windpipe. However, make sure that you don’t use this oil in children below 8 years of age. Expecting moms should also avoid it.

Rest, rest, rest

The more you rest, the more chances are the higher are the chances of your body warding off this contagious disease. Various studies have noted that getting sufficient amount of rest is important for driving away the bacteria that lead to strep throat. Don’t send your kid to school while he is suffering from this condition. Make sure he stays indoors till your doctor gives a nod for resume school. This is will prevent the germs from spreading through sneeze or cough.