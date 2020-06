Today many people swear by home remedies as budget-friendly solutions for treatment of various conditions, ranging from skin problems and digestive issues to certain types of cancer. It is highly likely that you might have also tried a home remedy for treat a common minor health problems such as a cold or a headache. Did it help? Also Read - Struggling to poop? Home remedies to combat quarantine constipation

Our grandparents and great grandparents had relied heavily on herbal remedies, and still some of these traditional therapies are popularly used till now. In recent decades, scientists have also proved that that some of the plant-based remedies aren't just old wives' tales, but they actually work. Here we have listed some of the home remedies which have been scientifically proven to be effective.

Turmeric for pain relief

For thousands of years, turmeric has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for treating pain and inflammation. Curcumin, the primary bioactive substance in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Some studies have found curcumin to be as effective as ibuprofen for treating arthritis pain. Consuming 1/2 to 1 1/2 tsp. of turmeric per day may give you noticeable benefits after four to eight weeks. If you're taking turmeric tea, make sure to add black pepper. The piperine in black pepper enhances curcumin absorption in the body.

Chili peppers for sore muscles

Capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, is well-known for its pain-relieving properties. Today, it is popularly used as a topical ingredient for managing pain. Medicated creams and lotions to relieve muscle or joint pain contain high level of capsaicin. When used on the body, capsaicin causes a sensation of heat that helps reduce the amount of substance P, a chemical that acts as a pain messenger. You can make capsaicin cream at home to treat sore muscles or generalized body pain.

How to make DIY capsaicin coconut oil cream:

Heat 1 cup of coconut oil on a low simmer until it melts. Add 3 tbsp. of cayenne powder and stir the mixture thoroughly for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool down. Then massage onto your affected area.

Ginger for nausea

Ginger is a common home remedy for cold and sore throat. It is also known to help ease symptoms of morning sickness and nausea. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which is why it is also effective in treating a headache as well as pain in the joints.

How to make ginger tea

Grate half an inch of raw ginger and mix it with 2 cups of hot water. Keep it for 5 to 10 minutes. You can add lemon juice and honey to enhance the taste.

Lavender for migraine and anxiety

Studies have shown that inhaling lavender can help in reducing symptoms of migraine attacks, headaches, anxiety and stress. Whenever you feel stressed, drinking lavender tea or inhale it. One study found that when combined with other plant oils like sage and rose, lavender oil helped in relieving premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. However, always dilute essential oils before use. Directly application may irritate the skin or affect hormone levels.