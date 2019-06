The fragrance of sandal wood is somewhat close to divinity. Probably that is why it is so popular among the manufacturers of incense sticks. However, you will find it in the ingredient list of products like perfumes, cosmetics, incense, and even medicines too. Traditional ayurvedic and Chinese medicine have used sandalwood for the treatment of many conditions, thanks to its healing properties. Those conditions include urinary infections, digestive issues, coughs, depression, as well as infections. Now, aroma therapists also rely on sandalwood essential oil for various therapies. This is because, this oil, like lavender, has a calming effect on your mind.

Sandalwood essential oil is extracted through steam distillation of wood from 40-80 year-old- sandalwood trees. It is believed that older trees yield better oil reserve and a stronger aroma. Apart from Indian Sandalwood, there are two more varieties: Hawaiian Sandalwood and the Australian Sandalwood. However, the Indian version is by far the best as far the health benefits are concerned.

HOW IT HEALS YOU

Expensive as it is, sandalwood essential oil contains two primary active components namely alpha and betasantalol. These are the molecules that give sandalwood oil its memerising fragrance. They also give it the healing properties that sandalwood essential oil boasts of. From decreasing inflammation to regularizing blood glucose levels in the body this essential oil does it all for you. Here, we tell you about some of the prominent health benefits of sandalwood essential oil.

Heals wounds and inflammation

Due to its effective antiseptic properties, sandalwood essential oil can potentially heal both internal and external wounds. Yes, you read it right. It can be ingested too. This oil can protect you against infections from ulcers or wounds. You can apply it topically on your skin to protect your wounds, boils, pimples, etc. In fact, it can also be effective against inflammation in the brain, circulatory, and excretory systems caused due to side-effects of insect bites, poisoning, and antibodies, says a study published in the Journal of Herbmed Pharmacology. It can also soothe inflammation in the urinary system by flushing out harmful toxins. Once the inflammation goes, you can pee easily.

Provides relief from spasms

Due to its sedative nature, sandalwood essential oil can potentially relax nerves, muscles, and blood vessels. Thus, it can relieve you of spasms and contractions, says a study published in the journal PeerJ. This means that it can help treat problems like aches, coughs, and cramps, problems linked to spasm.

Has anti-ageing benefits

Being rich in antioxidants, sandalwood essential oil can potentially reduce the damage caused by free radicals, factors responsible for accelerating the ageing process. Also, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, this essential oil can naturally improve eczema, warts, acne, and molluscum contagiosum, a viral skin infection. To fetch out its anti-ageing benefits, you just need to add few drops of this oil to an unscented lotion and apply it on your face.

Helps reducing the risk of cancer

Due to the presence of an active compound namely alpha-santalol, sandalwood essential oil can reduce your risk of developing cancer. It also diminishes the chance of recurrence. According to a study published in the International Journal of Cancer Research and Treatment, alpha-santalol can bring down the incidence of cancerous tumours, while hindering them from multiplying.

Treats cough

Due to its expectorant like properties, sandalwood essential oil can effectively treat coughs, says a study published in the International Archives of Otorhinolaryngology. It can also provide you protection against viral infection that leads to mumps, cold, flu, and other illnesses.

Regularizes blood pressure levels

You can bring down your blood pressure or hypertension levels by using sandalwood essential oil. Mix it with milk or water. You will benefit even if you apply sandalwood paste topically.

Treats insomnia

According to a study published in the Japanese Journal of Psychopharmacology, sandalwood oil can improve your sleep quality and schedule as well. The research explained that a compound known as beta santalol present increases your shut eye time. It also increases your rapid eye movement, an essential factor for deep sleep.

Improves digestion

Being relaxant in nature, this oil can potentially induce relaxation in the intestine and abdominal muscles, thus helping in the removal of gases. This prevents bloating and acidity.

Give you mental alertness

A study published in the journal Planta Medica reveals that inhaling or applying sandalwood essential oil on the skin actually triggers oxygen saturation in the blood, eye blink rate, pulse rate, and skin temperature. These are factors capable of lending you mental alertness. The compound linked to these physiological effects is known as alpha-santalol. These stimulatory effects enhance your brain function.

Strengthens gums and teeth

Due to its astringent properties, sandalwood essential oil can promote contractions in the muscles, gums, and skin. This is what actually strengthens the hold of your gums on the teeth, and keeps your skin and muscles in good shape.

SIDE EFFECTS OF SANDALWOOD ESSENTIAL OIL

While the goodness of sandalwood essential oil are undeniable, some of its benefits are controversial. So, you should always use this oil with precaution. Whenever you apply it topically on the skin, make sure you dilute it first with some carrier oil like coconut. Breastfeeding mothers and children should stay away from it. Also, if you are allergic to this oil, don’t wait for the reaction to occur. Immediately stop using it. Additionally, those suffering from health problems like liver disorder, should consult their doctors before opting sandalwood essential oil.