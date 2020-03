If you have sensitive skin, then this is the time to take extra care of your skin. This is especially true after the Holi festivities today. You need to take care for the next few days because the colours that you played with may cause an allergic reaction. Common symptoms of skin allergies include itching, redness, swelling, pimples, flaking of skin and dryness. You can always visit a dermatologist and get treatment. Your doctor may recommend an antihistaminic and topical cream. But these come with their own problems. You can also try out some natural remedies that come without side effects. Here we have listed a few natural remedies that can help you deal with skin allergies.

Oatmeal

This is an antioxidant with amazing anti-inflammatory properties. You can add it to your bath or apply it like a mask. All you need to do is make a powder using a blender. If you add it to your bath, make sure you mix it properly with the water. For a mask, add some water to the powder and make a smooth paste. Apply this to your face and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Wash off with cold water and apply moisturiser.

Baking soda

This will restore your skin’s pH imbalance. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that will soothe skin rashes and itching. Just mix some baking soda with water and make a smooth paste. Apply it to the affected areas and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water and apply a good moisturiser. Alternatively, you can also mix 1 cup of baking soda with lukewarm water and mix thoroughly.

Aloe vera

The gel of this plant can help you get relief from itching. Just slice through a leaf and scoop out the gel inside. Apply this to the affected area and wash off after half an hour. It will make your skin smooth and supple.

Neem

This is very effective when it comes to skin-related problems. But it is a strong remedy. So if you have extremely sensitive skin, you should do a patch test first before applying it directly on the affected area. Or you can add a few leaves to your bath water. Let it soak for a couple of hours and then take a bath with this water.