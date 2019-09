Considered as a vegetable, mushrooms look like tiny umbrella. Belonging to the fungi kingdom, they are known to provide an array of health and beauty benefits. From boosting to your immunity to managing weight, and protecting your heart, mushrooms do it all for you. Now, there is a new addition to the list of health benefits that mushrooms offer. Recent research has revealed that consumption of this fleshy vegetable can reduce your chances of developing prostate cancer.

It is a type of cancer that occurs in prostate gland (walnut-shaped small gland) in men. This organ manufactures the fluid that nourishes sperm. Prostate cancer is considered as the second most commonly diagnose cancers in men world-wide, says American institute for Cancer Research. In the initial stage, people usually do not experience any symptom. After reaching the advanced age, prostate tumour shows signs like trouble in urination, blood in semen, bone pain, erectile dysfunction etc.

Eating mushrooms can reduce prostate cancer risk: Research

According to a recent research published in the International Journal of Cancer, having mushrooms at least thrice a week can cut your risk of developing prostate cancer by 17 per cent. For this study, the scientists enrolled 36,499 men. Each of these participants were between the ages of 40 and 79. They were asked to add mushrooms in their daily diet. The scientists followed them for good 13.2 years. After the follow up, it was found that 3.3 per cent of these subjects developed cancer. The researchers noticed that eating mushrooms once or twice a week was associated with eight per cent reduced risk of prostate cancer, whereas consuming them more than thrice a week was linked to 17 per cent reduced risk of developing this cancer. Notably, these exact mechanism behind mushrooms help in the prevention of prostate cancer is yet unknown. Probably further studies need to be conducted in this regard. Let’s now have a look at the diverse health benefits provided by mushrooms:

Increases immunity

According to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, eating mushrooms can give you immune-boosting benefits. It helps your body cells release antiviral proteins. This is what helps in protecting your body tissue. Also, its regular consumption can enhance your body defense against microbes.

Helps in weight loss

Being low in calories, mushrooms are considered as one of the best foods to lose those extra kilos. Also, this spore-bearing vegetable can potentially increase your body’s metabolism, helping faster calorie burning. Mushrooms actually contain vitamin B3 and B5, that help in converting carbohydrates from the foods to fuel and burning them. They also help in metabolizing fats and proteins in the body. So, if you are searching for your best weight loss buddy, you know what to opt for now. Mushrooms are rich in fiber that helps in increasing satiety, which prevents you from overeating, a known factor behind weight gain.

Lowers cholesterol level

Mushrooms are rich in a soluble fiber called beta-glucan. This is what interferes with the cholesterol absorption into the bloodstream. They also contain a compound called eritadenine which has been found to lower lipid levels and change the way of lipid formation in the liver. Additionally, mushrooms contain mevinolin, an ingredient that is known to inhibit HMG CoA reductase, a significant enzyme used to make cholesterol in the body.

Treats anemia

Anemia is a health condition that occurs due to deficiency of healthy red blood cells. One of the main causes behind this health issue is lack or deficiency of iron in the body. This condition is characterized by symptoms like fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, chest pain, yellowish skin etc. One of the best ways to both prevent and treat anemia is to eat iron-rich foods. And, mushrooms are rich in this essential nutrient.

Reduces breast cancer risk

Due to the presence of Linoleic Acid and Beta-Glucans in it, mushroom helps in reducing your breast cancer risk. These compounds have anti-carcinogenic properties. Post menopause, higher levels of estrogen is found in women. After this stage of life, estrogen hormone basically secreted from the fat cells. Excessively increased levels of oestrogen actually double the risk of developing breast cancer. Containing Beta-Glucans, mushrooms can potentially inhibit the growth of cancerous cells. Mushrooms are also rich in antioxidants that help in fighting against free radicals, which are responsible for causing different types of cancer.

Strengthens bones

Being jam-packed with calcium, mushrooms can help in boosting your bone health. Calcium is an essential nutrient that is required for the formation of bones. Calcium deficiency is associated with osteoporosis, joint pain, lack of mobility etc. Some of the other calcium rich foods include milk, cheese, yogurt, almonds, leafy greens etc.

Helps in maintaining glucose levels

According to various studies in the field, consuming high fiber diet can help in lowering blood glucose levels. And, mushrooms are quite rich in fiber. Also, they have anti-inflammatory properties, that help in protecting diabetics. Being low in glycemic index, they are just perfect as snacks for those suffering from diabetes. Additionally, mushrooms contain very low amount of carbs and therefore its consumption do not lead to increase in blood sugar.

Improves cardiovascular health

Fiber, vitamin C, and potassium present in mushrooms help in promoting cardiovascular health. Potassium along with sodium helps in regulating blood pressure. Notably, high blood pressure can cause damage to arteries, which can further cause heart attack and stroke. Also, as mentioned earlier, mushrooms contain beta glucans, that help in lowering blood pressure