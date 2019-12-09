Global data about stress and anxiety disorder suggest that both these mental health conditions are increasing alarmingly. According to Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 (GBD 2017) Results, in 2017 alone, an estimated 284 million people reported some sort of anxiety disorder which made it the most common neurodevelopmental disorder. Among this entire population afflicted by anxiety disorder, 179 million were women and 105 million were men. The ever-increasing base of the population affected by stress is an equally (if not more) worrisome. The triggers could be anything from work to relationship and peer pressure. While medical science has solutions for