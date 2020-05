There is no doubt India is the land of spices. Not just spices are an essential ingredient for a wide variety of Indian recipes, many of them are known for their therapeutic properties. Herbs and spices have been an integral part of Ayurveda, traditional Indian system of medicine for centuries. The medicinal values of Indian herbs and spices are also well known throughout the world. Here is a list of 6 most popular Indian spices and herbs and their health benefits. Also Read - Too lazy to hit the gym! Try these herbs to lose weight

Turmeric (Haldi)

This spice is commonly used in a wide variety of Indian dishes to add colour and flavour. However besides making your meals look and taste better, the spice also proves to be useful for our body in many ways. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has many scientifically proven health benefits, such as the potential to prevent heart disease, Alzheimer's and cancer. Curcumin is a natural antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties. It may also help reduce symptoms of depression and arthritis as well as keep your liver safe by removing the toxins that come with excess alcohol.

Cumin (Jeera)

Locally called jeera, cumin is the dried seed of the Cuminum cyminum plant, a member of the parsley family. It is one of the most commonly used spices in India. Its strong aroma and bitter warm flavour can greatly enhance the taste of your meals. What you probably didn't know is that consumption of this spice can offer various benefits to your body. Cumin seeds can help in digestion of food, treat insomnia, common cold, as well as skin disorders. It can also boost your immunity, act as pain relief, help in relieving nausea, stomach pain and cramps, indigestion and diarrhea. What's more, it is also used as an iron supplement.

Cinnamon/Dal-Chini

Not just in India, cinnamon is popularly used throughout the world for various purposes. Apart from it being as an essential ingredient for a wide variety of recipes, cinnamon is also used in making perfumes and medicines. Cinnamon can help control your blood sugar and cholesterol level. Thus, it helps keep your heart healthy and diabetes under control. The oil extracted from Cinnamon is used to treat tooth decay and gum diseases.

Ashwagandha

Also known as the Indian ginseng or winter cherry, Ashwagandha is one of the most powerful herbs in Ayurvedic healing. This herb is an excellent source of antioxidants, iron and amino acids. It has been linked to a plethora of health benefits, such as lowering stress and anxiety, relieving pain, reducing inflammation, improving sleep quality, treating skin diseases, etc. Ashwagandha has hormone balancing, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties. Besides using it to prevent and treat a number of diseases, this herb has become a popular ingredient in many beauty products in recent times.

Ashwagandha is known to have an anti-ageing effect. Its antioxidant properties can fight against free radicals, which can damage your skin’s DNA and cause premature aging.

Curry Leaves

Known for its flavour, curry leaves are widely used in the southern region of India for cooking purposes. But consumption of curry leaves can do wonders to your body. The curry leaves have antioxidant and anti-diabetic properties. It can help lower your cholesterol level, fight leukaemia, promote weight loss, help in treating dysentery, constipation and diarrhea, reduce stress, etc.

Mint/Pudina

A cool refreshing mint drink is a great way to beat to beat this scorching heat. But fragrant leaves are more than just a mocktail, chutney or raita ingredient. Mint has powerful antioxidant properties and is packed with a number of health benefits. It can help manage blood sugar levels, fight sickness and nausea, treat skin conditions, improve digestion, treat common cold, asthma, cure headache, aid weight loss, boost brain power, fight acne and pimples, beat stress and depression, etc. Needless to say, it can keep your breath fresh for long.