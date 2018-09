Weekend parties do not always have be only around alcohol. It is not only one of the most common causes of several fatal conditions like liver cirrhosis, but also considerably accounts for a large number of annual deaths, worldwide. In case you are alcoholic, it is important to understand the harm that drinking alcohol may cause to your health. Trying to quit alcohol? Before seeking the help of medication, try out these natural ways to kill your addiction.

Grapes: Containing the purest form of an alcohol-making agent, grapes are one of the most effective home remedies for checking alcohol addiction. Every time you feel like having a peg, try out a glass of grape juice or just eat a few grapes instead. The potassium in grapes help in maintaining alkaline blood balance and stimulate your kidneys. Also, these are amazing cleansers when it comes to flushing out toxins from your liver and reduce the chance of getting cancer.

Bitter Gourd: Want to forget how alcohol tastes like to cut off addiction? Bitter Gourd should be a must try in that case. The juice made by crushing bitter gourd can be a potential cure for alcohol addiction. Try it out every morning with buttermilk and see the magic yourself. Also, bitter gourd is known for easily repairing damaged liver cells which is a bonus.

Apples: One of the age-old remedies to cure addiction, apples not only remove the toxins from your body that are added due to alcohol consumption but also reduces the urge to consume hard alcohol. Win-win from both sides.

Celery: The juice obtained from celery makes you sober and helps you overcome the inebriated state. It should be mixed with water and taken daily for most effective results.

Dates: Want to detox naturally? Dates can be your best friend. Soak a few of them in water and have them daily. It remarkably reduces the addiction symptoms and also keeps you away from your next glass of hard liquor.

Salami: Salami absorbs considerable amount of alcohol from your body and helps you to become sober sooner. Having salami will reduce the urge to have more alcohol as well.

Raw almonds: Besides several other health benefits, raw almonds are effective anti-addiction agents when it comes to alcohol addiction.