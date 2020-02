If you are breastfeeding, then it is normal if he or she does not pass stool every day. On the other hand, a formula-fed baby will probably go as much as 4 times a day. @Shutterstock

Almost all babies have diarrhea and constipation. There is nothing to worry about. But, of course, you, as a parent, will undoubtedly be distressed by the fact that your little one is suffering. If your baby has constipation, there will also be pain and your child may cry a lot as a result. It is not advisable to reach for medication. You need to find some alternative ways of easing your baby’s bowel movement. There are many natural remedies that can help you do this. But you have to know what to do. What works for an adult may not really be safe for your baby.

Also, you must figure out why your baby is not passing stool every day. If you are breastfeeding, then it is normal if he or she does not pass stool every day. On the other hand, a formula-fed baby will probably go as much as 4 times a day. An underfed baby will also suffer from constipation. Here we bring you a list off simple and safe home remedies that will help you ease your baby’s constipation. But, just to be on the safe side, you must also consult a doctor before you use any of these remedies on your baby.

Try to feed him some raisins

These are loaded with calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium. But don’t use this remedy if your child is below one year of age. Be sure to blend it properly with his feed first before giving it to avoid the risk of choking.

The natural laxative coconut oil may help

Add a little, about 1 teaspoon, of this oil to your baby’s feed. Since, coconut oil is a natural laxative, it will help your little one’s bowel movement. You can also apply a little oil to your baby’s anus to help the passing of stool.

Add papaya to your baby’s diet

Th is also a natural laxatives. This will not only ease bowel movements but also help in digestion. Mash it properly and then give it to your baby. You can also add it to his or her feed and milk. But if your baby is younger than 6 months, you must not use this remedy.