Derived through steam distillation of a multi-branched shrub named Pelargonium graveolens geranium oil comes with an array of health and beauty benefits. Mostly used for making perfumes and cosmetics, this essential oil smells sweet. The plant it is derived from, is grown in various regions across the globe including Asia. Aroma therapists use this oil for their therapy.

Most of the health benefits that geranium oil boasts of are because of two compounds, namely citronellol and geraniol. Inhaling this pleasant essential oil actually stimulates your brain’s limbic system. This system is associated with emotions, learning, and memory, says a study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry. However, one should not take geranium oil should internally without consulting a doctor. It can be toxic for your body. This oil can potentially improve your mental, physical, and emotional health. From reducing wrinkles to fighting against infections and inducing sleep, this oil can do it all for you. Here is how geranium oil can enhance your health and wellness.

Treats skin problems

Having antimicrobial, antibacterial,and antiseptic properties, geranium essential oil is just perfect for treating skin problems like acne, dermatitis, and other inflammatory problems, says a research published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine. It can minimize wrinkles by tightening the skin and reducing the effects of ageing.

Helps in improving neurodegenerative conditions

Diseases like multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease etc. are caused due to neuroinflammation. And, a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods states that a good concentration of citronellol, a compound found in geranium oil, can potentially reduce inflammation by stopping the production of nitric oxide. It also prevents cell death in the brain.

Provides relief from edema

It is basically a condition in which too much fluid gets accumulated in the body tissue, especially in the skin. It is characterized by symptoms like swelling, puffiness in the affected area, weight gain, shiny skin, headache, abdominal pain etc. One of its cause is infection and anti-inflammatory properties of geranium oil actually helps in treating the condition.

Helps relieve symptoms of nasal vestibulitis

Nasal vestibulitis is an infection in the inside of your nostril, in the nasal vestibule area. When it occurs, you may experience symptoms like redness and swelling in your nostril, tenderness in your nose, pimples inside the nostril etc. It is generally seen in people undergoing cancer treatment. Some of the cancer drugs can potentially cause this side-effect. According to a research published in the journal BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care, use of geranium oil can actually help in getting relief from some of its symptoms like bleeding, pain, dryness, and sores.

Prevents growth of bacteria

When you get a wound, there are chances that bacteria develop on the it. But, applying geranium oil on the wounds can actually help prevent bacteria or other microbes from developing. This prevents any kind of potential infection. Also, this allows your immune system to focus on treating the condition internally rather than becoming affected by toxicities brought by bacteria.

Reduces marks of scar

Nobody likes scar on his/her body. They seem ugly and unusual. Many people get different kinds of scars after surgery, due to acne, pox, boils etc. There are lots of products available in the market, claiming to either reduce or entirely remove the scar but they hardly work, you know. In that case, it is always good to go natural. It costs less and comes with no side-effects. If you are thinking to go this way, opt for geranium oil. Due to its strong cicatrizant property, this essential oil can fade the spots and scars on your skin. It works by helping blood circulation to the affected area and also by promoting a uniform distribution of melanin.

Prevents hemorrhaging of wounds

Geranium oil has astringent properties that help in contraction of blood vessels in the affected area. This is important for reducing and gradually stopping the blood flow. Also, it is known as a hemostatic agent. This help it in clotting blood. This further helps in healing the wound effectively by preventing any toxins entering the bloodstream.

Promotes urination

Urination is an essential way to flush out toxins, uric acid, bile salts etc. from your body. Inconsistency or problem in urination can be life-threatening for you. Harmful toxins if accumulated in your body, can potentially cause kidney failure and even death. Urination also helps in proper digestion and prevent excess gas accumulation in the intestine. Geranium oil has diuretic properties that help in promoting urination, says a study published n the journal Science Direct.

Acts a natural deodorant

Geranium oil makes sweating a pleasant experience. Its sweat flower like fragrance is what needs to be complimented. This essential oil is known to have antibacterial properties, which help in eliminating body odors, says a research published in the Iranian Journal of Microbiology. Its rose like smell can make you feel fresh for the whole day.

Treats respiratory infection

Geranium extract can potentially provide relief from acute rhinosinusitis and common cold symptoms, which are respiratory problems. Additionally, it can also effectively relieve symptoms of acute bronchitis and sinus infections, says a study published in the journal Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

Reduces anxiety and depression

Using geranium oil can potentially uplift your mood and help come out of stress and depression. In fact, it can also help pregnant women get relief from anxiety during labour pain. The pleasant aroma of this essential oil is capable of decreasing blood pressure, which is one of the major reasons behind anxiety.