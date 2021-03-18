The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated news coverage for more than a year now. It has brought about major changes in everything from international travel to schools and still continues to elicit commentary from mainstream medical and public health officials. Precautionary methods like washing hands, avoiding touching surfaces in public places, and learning to stop touching our faces are very important to stay safe from a virus such as the one that causes COVID-19. But despite precautions, infection may still happen. This is why a strong immune system is so important. Against this backdrop, naturopathy is offering valuable insights for people around the world on how to stay safe. One vital naturopathic perspective revolves around immunity. The stronger your immunity, the less likely you are to suffer from a serious illness if exposed. Naturopaths believe in avoiding illness in the first place. As such, this therapy offers precious tools for people around the world to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 resurgence in India: Delhi reports more than 500 new cases, Section 144 imposed in Noida

Naturopathy is a science-based practice that promotes wellness by restoring physiological, psychological, and structural stability in a person. It stresses on a healthy lifestyle that brings about a balance between the mind and body. Here’s a list of naturopathic practices that can help in fighting COVID-19 and also boost your immune system. Also Read - It’s official: California COVID-19 strains are variants of concern, says CDC

Gargle with hot saline water

Before going to sleep and after waking up in the morning, gargle with warm salt water. This will also help soothe a scratchy throat. The salt drags the mucus out of your swollen, inflamed tissues and helps reduce the discomfort. Naturopathy recommends combining ¼ to ½ teaspoon table salt with 4 to 8 ounces of warm water. Stir until the salt dissolves. Then gargle with it for a few seconds and spit it out. Gargling frequently with salt water can save you from the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. In fact, researchers believe that a simple saltwater solution may help to reduce the intensity of the early symptoms and halt progression of the virus. Also Read - Beware: Slow walkers with normal weight four times more likely to die from COVID-19

Add nutrition to your plate

A healthy and nutrition-rich diet is the basis of naturopathic medicine. Avoid chemical-laden foods and add whole foods including fresh and seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in your diet to boost your immunity. A balanced meal that includes protein, good fats like olive oil, avocado, fiber-rich food like seeds, legumes, grains, and multifaceted carbohydrates like brown rice and quinoa, is a must for overall health and well-being.

Include at least 30 minutes of exercise

With busy lives and inactive lifestyles, lack of exercise is the key to most of our health problems. Try including at least 30 minutes of physical activity, be it yoga, jogging, or deep breathing and stretching exercises in your daily life. This will help prevent the incidence of respiratory infections and release endorphins while boosting your immune system.

Reducing stress and improving sleep

Anxiety and stress related to loss of control and insecurities are understandable as we grapple to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But too much stress is not good. Instead of spending time and energy worrying, why not guide that energy into what you can control? This is the time to indulge in self-care. Focus on naps as this can help your immune system.

(This article is authored by Dr. NK Sharma, Director, Reiki Healing Foundation. All views expressed are his own)