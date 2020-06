While lockdown has made many people lethargic, some are constantly on their toes cooking and doing household chores. No wonder, many people now complain of foot and ankle related problems. These foot pains are quite common and are also known as heel spurs. Also Read - 7 essential oils that can help you bring down your high blood pressure naturally

WHAT ARE HEEL SPURS?

A heel spur is a condition, which causes calcium deposits. This leads to a bony intrusion under your heel bone. It is often linked to inflammation of the connective tissues between the foot and the heel bone and is a painful condition. It may also result in swelling, irritation and weakening of the arch bone.

HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT HEEL SPURS

Here are 6 easy home remedies that can provide you offer relief from the throbbing pain.

Epsom salt bath

Epsom salt is magnesium sulphate. Magnesium is essential for bone formation and calcium absorption. Surprisingly, most of the magnesium in your body is found in the bones. Sprinkle some Epsom salt in water and dip your feet in the solution or you may also gently massage your heels with it.

Massage with essential oils

Pure essential oils like rosemary, lavender or even everyday oils like coconut and olive oil contain anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce pain. Coconut oil also acts as a natural moisturizer that softens your heels. Therefore, just warm up the oil a little and rub it gently into your heel.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is the new super food. It can cure anything from skin ailments to stomach problems to pain. Apple cider vinegar is known to pull out the excess calcium from the bone and bring relief. You can either soak your feet in a tub of warm water with few drops of apple cider vinegar or wrap a wet towel drenched in it around your heel for few minutes.

Ice pack

If you’re looking for a quick and instant relief, you should consider cold fomentation. Apply an ice pack on the affected area for a few minutes. This is a great way to soothe swelling and pain. However, avoid applying ice directly to your heel.

Baking soda

Baking soda is one kitchen ingredient which has many uses. Right from giving you beautiful skin to whitening your teeth, baking soda offers a lot of benefits. It targets the calcium crystals deposited in the heel directly. You can make a paste by mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda in water and apply this on your heel. Baking soda helps in balancing the pH levels as well.

Flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil is a good source of alpha-linolenic acid, a form of omega-3 fatty acid, which attacks inflammation. Pour some flaxseed oil in warm water and dip a towel in it. Wrap the towel around your heel and place a heating pad over it. Leave it on for at least an hour and avoid moving during this period. This will help in easing your pain.