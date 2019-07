Turns out that an asthma medication can counter diabetic retinopathy, an eye disorder that develops due to high blood sugar levels. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found that an asthma drug, montelukast (sold as Singulair) can significantly stall the changes that occur in people suffering from diabetic retinopathy. This drug works by disrupting the signalling of inflammatory molecules known as leukotrienes. This disruption helps in reducing the damage of of small blood vessels and nerves, an attribute of diabetic retinopathy.

What is diabetic retinopathy?

As the names suggests, it is diabetic complication involving your eyes. Diabetic retinopathy leads to the damage of retina, a light-sensitive tissue located at the back of eye. Initially, this condition either does not show any symptom or come with mild manifestations. Left untreated, diabetic retinopathy can lead to blindness. It can develop in anyone with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the more likely you are to develop this eye complication. If you have diabetic retinopathy, you will experience symptoms like blurred vision, vision loss, dark or empty areas in your vision, spots or dark strings floating in your vision, and impaired colour vision. This condition usually affects both the eyes.

For the diagnosis, doctors first perform a comprehensive dilated eye exam to look for abnormal blood vessels, swelling in the retina, retinal detachment, abnormalities in your optic nerves, growth of scar tissue, etc. Additionally, imaging tests like fluorescein angiography (a special dye is injected into your arm vein for taking pictures as the dye circulates through your eyes’ blood vessels) or/and (imaging test) and optical coherence tomography can also help in diagnosis. Luckily, there are enough treatment options available for curing this condition. These options include laser treatments like photocoagulation and panretinal photocoagulation, or surgical procedures like vitrectomy.

Natural ways to improve your vision

Alongside medical treatments, you need to take special care of your eyes to amp up your vision. Include these herbs in your foods to boost your sight and increase the effectiveness of your eye treatments.

Parsley

It contains three carotenoids named lutein, beta carotene, and zeaxanthin. They help in protecting your eyes and promote healthy vision, says a study published in the journal Nutrients. Notably, carotenoids are pigments found in plants that have powerful antioxidant activity. Lutein and zeaxanthin can also prevent age-related macular degeneration, which is an incurable eye disease. Some of the other foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin are green leafy vegetables, egg yolks, etc. Beta carotene converts into vitamin A in your body. It is a well-known fact that vitamin A helps protect cornea, the outermost layer of your eye. Hence, it is essential for eye health.

Fennel

Also known as ‘the herb of sight’, fennel is rich in essential nutrients. These nutrients and antioxidants in this herb help in slowing down the progression of cataract and promote eye health. To fetch maximum benefits out of fennel in this regard, grind a cup of almonds, fennel and sugar. Eat one tablespoon of this powder with a glass of milk before going off to sleep. Repeat this for 40 days and see the improvement in your eyesight.

Wild asparagus

Being rich in vitamin A, wild asparagus is effective in improving eyesight. This herb can potentially increase the life of your eyes. Wild asparagus contains antioxidants, which help in protecting your retina from the damage caused by free radicals. Additionally, this herb contains the amino acid glutathione. It is known to reduce the risk of eye ailments like cataracts and night blindness. To get these benefits from wild asparagus, mix a teaspoon of this herb with some honey and have it daily with a cup of warm cow milk. Keep on using this for a few months.

Amla

Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is a powerful ayurvedic remedy for poor vision. It is one of the best sources of vitamin C, antioxidants and other powerful nutrients which can improve your eyesight. Notably, vitamin C can potentially improve the functioning of retinal cells and promote healthier capillaries. You can mix a few spoons of amla juice to half a cup of water. Drink this twice a day in the morning and evening as well. You can consume the juice with honey.

Eyebright

Also known as Euphrasia officinalis, this herb is commonly grown in Europe, Asia, and North America. Eyebright can control inflammation in your cornea (the tissue that covers the coloured part of your eye), says a research published in the Balkan Medical Journal. Various other studies have found that eyebright eyedrops helps in recovery from conjunctivitis (redness and discharge caused due to irritation of the outside lining of the eye).

Ginkgo

This herb improves blood flow to the retina. According to various studies in the field, ginkgo extracts improve vision in people with glaucoma. It has antioxidant properties due to which gingko can potentially protect nerve cells, including those in the eye.

Cannabis

It contains a compound known as cannabinoids, which reduces pressure within the eye. According to a research conducted at the Medical College of Georgia, this compound can keep your eyes healthy if you are suffering from diabetes. It stabilizes blood sugar, lowers inflammation, and reduces neuropathic pain.

Green tea

Also known as camellia sinensis, green tea contains antioxidants, which help in flushing out free radicals that are responsible for causing oxidative damage. It is associated with various chronic eye conditions. Green tea is neuroprotective in people with diabetes. It guards your retina against glutamate toxicity through an antioxidant mechanism, says a study published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science.