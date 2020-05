These seeds are power-packed with nutrients. Containing little calories, each serving of chia seeds offers high volumes of protein, fibre, manganese, phosphorus and calcium. @Shutterstock

Chia seeds have been elevated to the status of superfoods by top nutritionists all over the world and the reasons are more than one. Derived from chia plants, these seeds are now the star ingredients of every healthy recipe, starting from smoothies to protein bars. Though chia seeds are found all over the world now, they were originally cultivated in Mexico and Guatemala. In fact, they were the staple foods of ancient Aztecs (residents of central Mexico) and Mayans (residents of Southern Mexico and central America). The word chia has its origin in Mayan language, and it means strength. Chia seeds were very popular among runners and warriors, who used to rely on them as fuel for energy and endurance while covering long distances. Also Read - Indo Mediterranean diet lowers risk of pre-heart failure, says study: Know a few other benefits

NUTRITIONAL FACTS OF CHIA SEEDS

These seeds are power-packed with nutrients. Containing little calories, each serving of chia seeds offers high volumes of protein, fibre, manganese, phosphorus and calcium. Apart from these, chia seeds also come with a lot of health-friendly omega-3 fatty acids and other important micronutrients and antioxidants. Here is a low-down on the nutritional facts of chia seeds. Also Read - Amazing health benefits of tropical fruits

100 grams of chia seeds contain: Also Read - A handful of peanuts a day can keep heart disease and cancer away

486 calories

16.5 grams of protein

42.1 grams of carbohydrates

No sugar

34.4 grams of fibre

Saturated: 3.33 grams of saturated fats

2.31 grams of monounsaturated fats

23.67 grams of polyunsaturated fats

17.83 grams of omega-3 fatty acids

5.84 grams of omega-6 fatty acids

0.14 grams of trans fats

Additionally, chia seeds are endowed with vitamins A, B, E and D, minerals like iron, iodine, magnesium, niacin and thiamine.

TOP HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHIA SEEDS

Starting from promoting digestion to improving your heart, chia seeds do it all for you. Scientists also say that these seeds have an anti-ageing effect too and help you build stronger bones. Here, we guide you through a few health benefits that they offer.

Give you a strong heart

Rich in antioxidants, fibre and heart-healthy fats, chia seeds are extremely good for your cardiovascular health. Inflammation can pressurize your blood vessels and up your risk for cardias diseases and quite a few chronic conditions. Chia seeds reduce inflammation. Omega 3 fatty acids which they come with, protect your heart by controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels and inflammation as well. Low cholesterol levels reduce your chance of arterial blockage, a potential risk factor for coronary heart disease.

Help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Thanks to the presence of alpha-linolenic acid and fibre, chia seeds aid in controlling blood sugar levels reducing the chance of diabetes and insulin resistance. In an animal-model study published in the British Journal of Nutrition observed that including them to a high-sugar diet didn’t impact blood sugar and lipid levels negatively. Evidences from human studies suggest that having chia seeds to white breads prevents a sudden rise and crash in blood sugar levels.

Improve digestion

This health benefit of chia seeds can be attributed to their high fibre load. This nutrient ensures healthy bowel movement and prevents constipation. Fibre in chia seeds also functions as probiotics that promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

Fuel your weight loss goal

There are three ways chia seeds help you shed those extra kilos: Improving your metabolism, burning fat and limiting calorie intake. It reduces the number of calories that you consume by curbing your appetite. The fibre in chia seeds absorbs a lot of water and increases in volume inside your stomach. This mechanism makes it an appetite suppressant. Moreover, high protein content also helps chia seeds help you control your potions.

Inhibit the growth of cancer cells

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid, helps in limiting the growth of breast and cervical cancer cells, observes a study published in the Journal of Molecular Biochemistry. Chia seeds have ALA which kills cancer cells without harming the healthy ones. However, more research is required to reach a conclusion.

Make your bones sturdy

The two minerals that are responsible in keeping your bones strong are calcium and manganese. Manganese is particularly crucial for bone resorption and formation while chia seeds increase bone density. These are jampacked with both. Just 28grams give you 18 per cent of your daily requirement of calcium and 30 per cent of magnesium that you need every day.

Boost oral health

Chia seeds contain calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A and zinc—all necessary for a healthy mouth. While calcium is the main constituent of your teeth, zinc prevents tartar by blocking plaque formation. With its antibacterial properties, zinc also keeps germs and bad breath at bay.

Enhance exercise performance

Carbohydrates increase endurance and boost workout performance. 100 grams of chia seeds offer above 40 grams of carbs. A study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning observes that the impact of these seeds on a 90-minute exercise session is same as a sports drink laden with sugar. Moreover, the protein reserves of chia seeds help you build muscle mass while helping your muscle tissues recover from the damage caused by workouts.

Prevent premature ageing of skin

Free radical damage and oxidative stress are the main culprits behind ageing skin cells. Power-packed with antioxidants, these can bring down the activity of free radicals by up to 70 per cent. That is how they prevent dermatological damage and promote tissue repair, and delay the ageing of your skin cells.

WHY CHIA SEEDS ARE USED IN TRADITIONAL MEDICINE

It’s no wonder that these are popular in Ayurveda and other traditional schools of medicine, thanks to the plethora of health benefits they offer. Ayurveda uses them for treating gastrointestinal issues, renal disorders and inflammatory diseases.

WHAT COULD BE THE SIDE EFFECTS OF CHIA SEEDS?

As already mentioned, these seeds are rich in ALA. According to research, this fatty acid up your risk of prostrate cancer. However, some other studies refute this observation. However, you may experience discomfort in the stomach if you go overboard on them. Like with any other food, practise moderation.

HOW TO HAVE CHIA SEEDS?



One option is to gulp them down whole and dry. You can also add them to your smoothies, yogurt, muffins and oats. However, it’s better to have them after soaking. This makes it easy for you to digest them. Adding these seeds to your glass of water and milk is a great idea too. You can also grind them and add to your recipes while making pastas or pancakes.