Castor oil is made from the seeds of the castor plant, known as castor beans. Though the seeds of this plant is toxic because of the ricin enzyme in it, the heating process to extract the oil nullifies the effects of this poison. Castor oil has been around for thousands of years. It is well known for its medicinal properties. It is also commonly used in foods as an additive and also in beauty products and several medications. Many people are unaware of its incredible properties and think that the uses of castor oil is only as an industrial lubricant and biodiesel fuel component.

The Egyptians in earlier times used it as fuel for their lamps and also as a home remedy for skin and eye problems. Today, it is used for skin and hair health and also for digestive issues like constipation.

Let us look at some of the benefits of castor oil.

Castor oil can be used as a natural laxative

It stimulates the muscles around the intestines and help in clearing the bowels. This is a great remedy for constipation and it also works quickly. If you ingest castor oil orally, it releases ricinoleic acid, which is absorbed by the intestine. This acts as a laxative.

But you are supposed to only take a small amount. If you guzzle down lots of castor oil to get instant relief from constipation, you will experience abdominal cramping, vomiting and diarrhoea.

You can use it to moisturise your skin

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid. This is a monounsaturated fatty acid. It can act as a moisturiser as it retains skin moisture. It prevents dehydration of the outer layer of skin. This is why it is used in beauty products. You can easily swap your chemical-containing moisturiser with castor oil. This is an inexpensive option.

Castor oil can help you get rid of fine lines and wrinkles

This oil can penetrate deep inside your skin. This stimulates the production of elastin and collagen, which facilitates elasticity and tightness. Your skin is also able to absorb this oil easily. This hydrates your skin and makes it supple. This helps to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. All you need to do is wash your face and apply the oil directly on your facial skin.

Castor oil can heal your wounds

This oil is used widely in medications that is used to treat injuries and wounds. It stimulates the growth of tissue and decreases the risk of infection. Moreover, it prevents the build-up of dead skin cells on the wound, which can result in cornification. Just apply it topically.

It can reduce pain

The ricinoleic acid in castor oil gives it its anti-inflammatory properties. You can apply this topically to get relief from inflammation and pain. It can give relief to patients of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It is also known to reduce swelling. Just massage the affected area with this oil.

It can offer protection against acne

Castor oil can offer protection against acne and related skin problems. The cause of acne is often inflammation. Castor oil can reduce inflammation and skin irritation. Moreover, the anti-microbial properties of castor oil can help fight acne that is the result of bacterial infection. This oil draws out the dirt embedded in your skin. This dirt clogs pores and causes acne. It helps remove dead skin cells and excess oil, and this also prevents acne.

It is good for hair health

This is a natural hair conditioner and it is especially good for dry and damaged hair. It moisturises hair, lubricates hair shaft, increases flexibility and decreases breakage. It keeps dandruff away and prevents split ends. All you have to do is massage your scalp and hair with this oil and leave it overnight. Wash it off in the morning. Do this regularly till the problem is solved.

Castor oil improves dental health

It can prevent plaque overgrowth, gum infections and root canal infections. It can be used to prevent denture-related stomatitis, a common problem in the aged. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of this oil helps prevent many dental issues. Just put and few drops of this oil on your toothbrush along with toothpaste. Brush your teeth everyday with this and the difference will amaze you.

You can use it on your baby too

As a doctor if you can use castor oil on your baby. If you are using it for your baby, be sure to avoid applying it on broken skin, genitals, eyes and lips. It can provide relief from diaper rash and moisturise the skin of your baby. You may also put it on your baby’s nails to ensure healthy growth. Cold pressed castor oil is better for your baby. You can use it massage your baby’s hair for good growth.

It can help you get rid of your stretch marks

If you lose weight suddenly, your skin may display stretch marks. It may also result from ageing, hormonal imbalance and water retention. Castor oil contains fatty acids that moisturise and tighten your skin. It can help you get rid of these marks effectively. Just apply it directly over the affected area.

A word of caution

Though this oil is safe, some people may be allergic to it. It can cause diarrhoea, dehydration and electrolyte imbalances. It can also cause skin irritation if you are allergic to it. Always do a patch test first before using this oil to avoid skin problems.