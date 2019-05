Nature harbours many miracle potions for saving human lives. Black seed oil, drawn from black cumin seeds (kalonji), is one such gift of nature that has been used for centuries to battle a host of ailments. Black cumin or Nigella sativa (the scientific name) is flowering plant found in Western Asia, Middle East and Africa. The oil derived from the seeds of this plant, black seed oil, consists of three key natural chemicals: thymoquinone (TQ), thymohydroquinone (THQ) and thymol. According to a study published in the Egyptian Journal of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, the first two chemicals found are the best antifungal compounds against all of the tested dermatophytes and yeasts whereas the last one is the best antifungal option against molds. Apart from this, it comes with health benefits that few of us know about. In fact, if you go through a few of the reams of research papers on this oil extract, you will understand that there is hardly any disease or ailment that it doesn’t protect you against. From fighting bacteria to cancer, this oil does it all for you. Read on to know more about the plethora of health benefits it offers.

Battles against bacteria

A promising research shows that black cumin could be effective against multi-drug resistant bacteria, the obstinate superbugs that are becoming potential threats to public health. The research, conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, tested the efficacy of black seed oil against 144 strains of bacteria. Most of these were resistant to quite a few antibiotics. Ninety seven of these bacteria were impeded by black cumin.

Helps you fight cancer

Black seed oil, having phytochemicals and antioxidant properties, can effectively help you fight against cancer. According to a study published in the journal Experimental Oncology, two chemicals found in this oil namely thymoquinone and thymohydroquinone showed 52 per cent decrease in cancerous tumor cells during the study. Another study published in the journal Molecules revealed that thymoquinone actually helped increase apoptosis (programmed cell death) in breast cancer, leukemia, and brain tumor cells. In fact, anti-inflammatory properties of thymoquinone can inhibit the development of pancreatic cancer. Also, it has powerful antioxidant properties that can protect you against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals in your body.

Enables you to combat diabetes

Black seed oil can potentially help in the partial but gradual regeneration of pancreatic beta cells, induce the concentration of lower serum insulin, and lower increased serum glucose, says a study published in the Journal of Endocrinology & Metabolism. Notably, it can also help prevent both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. A drug known as metformin is prescribed to diabetics but it shows various side-effects like bloating, constipation, headaches, muscle pain, heartburn etc. However, black seed oil is scientifically proven to improve glucose intolerance as effectively as this drug without any significant adverse effects.

Aids in weight loss

According to a study published in the Journal of Diabetes & Metabolic Disorders, black seed oil has anti-obesity properties and it is considered as one of the most effective natural remedies available till now. This amazing oil can actually boost your metabolism, curb your appetite and melt your belly fat.

Protects your skin

This oil is as effective as betamethasone, a medicine used to treat hand eczema, says a study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. The three chemicals present in black seed oil can fight viral, bacterial and even fungal infections. Skin conditions basically worsen due to microbial infections and by curing the infections, black seed oil heals skin diseases such as eczema and rashes. The same chemicals also have the ability to reduce skin inflammation and clean skin pores, effectively treating acne.

Gives you healthy hair

Black seed oil contains a polymer called nigellone, which is considered as an impressive antihistamine. This polymer actually helps with hair loss associated with male-pattern baldness or spot baldness. Also, having antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, black seed oil can effectively promotes scalp driving away dryness and dandruff. Also, it improves your hair health and reverse graying. It works by preventing the depletion of pigment cells in your follicles. Moreover, black seed oil normalizes the sebum (oil that keeps your hair moisturized and nourished) production on your scalp.

Improves fertility

According to a study published in the journal Phytomedicine, daily intake of black seed oil can improve abnormal semen quality in infertile men without showing any adverse effects. Another study published in the Journal of Herbal Medicine revealed that this oil can “positively influence sperm parameters, semen, Leydig cells, reproductive organs and sexual hormones.” In women, black seed oil doesn’t have any direct effect on fertility. It actually ensures that the menstrual cycle is normalised. Also, the healing properties of this oil help you deal with menstrual cramps or spasm related to it. It can successfully break down the stones in your urinary tract which can disrupt your sex life to a large extent.

Balances cholesterol levels

A regular dose of black seed oil can decrease the levels of bad cholesterol and increase the quantity of the good one, says a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine. It is rich in healthy fatty acids including linoleic acids and oleic acid, that help in maintaining the healthy cholesterol levels.

Promotes liver health

One of the main causes of liver damage is oxidative stress. It depletes the antioxidant enzyme sources and decreases the ability of cells to function against damage. As mentioned earlier, black seed oil has powerful antioxidant properties that can protect you against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals in the body. Apart from this, any damage done to your liver by certain medicines, alcohol consumption or any disease, can also be healed by black seed oil, says a study published in the journal European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences.