You may also aggravate existing health conditions if you are not prudent about how you use these remedies. © Shutterstock

It is the trend today to turn to home remedies for everything from losing weight to increasing sex drive to even fighting cancer. But are these alternative and natural treatments really safe and effective? Of course, to a certain extent, these treatments are safe. But you have to use them with care. This is especially true if you are already taking some medications as some of the remedies may adversely interact with it. You may also aggravate existing health conditions if you are not prudent about how you use these remedies. Moreover, the safest thing to do is to always consult a doctor before trying out something just because someone said that it is natural and totally effective.

Here, we try to point out some serious side-effects that may result from the use of some popular home remedies.

Green Tea

This contains some really powerful antioxidants that offer protection from the damage caused by free radicals. It also helps you fight off many diseases and brings down your risk of heart diseases and certain cancers. It is known to be especially effective in the prevention of skin, breast, lung and colon cancers.

The downside: Green tea can cause digestive problems like an upset stomach and constipation. It leaches calcium from your bones. In very rare cases, it may cause liver and kidney disorders, bleeding disorders and dizziness and convulsions. But these side-effects are visible only if you drink too much of this beverage. Limit your intake to 2 to 3 cups in a day and you should be fine.

Cinnamon

This spice is known to bring down blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases. It is packed with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. This aromatic spice may also help you delay the onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and even offer protection against certain cancers.

The downside: Too much of a good thing is bad. Excessive intake of this spice can cause mouth sores, liver damage and breathing problems. It may stimulate the growth of cancerous tumors in the lung, liver and kidneys. It may also adversely interact with diabetes medications.

Activated charcoal

This is known to remove dangerous toxins from the body. Activated charcoal is also said to help in getting rid of bloating and constipation.

The downside: Experts say that it can cause life-threatening intestinal obstructions and severe dehydration.

Ginger

This is a popular home remedy for nausea and vomiting. It is also used to get rid of a sore throat. Some say it helps reduce the intensity of menstrual cramps, too.

The downside: Some people may not be able to tolerate this spice. Too much of it may give them an upset stomach, heartburn and gas. It may also react with certain medications.

Turmeric

This spice is known to offer a cure for may conditions ranging from arthritis to fatty liver to cancer. It also provides relief from many skin conditions and rejuvenate your digestive system.

The downside: Too much of this spice can cause digestive problems. You may get diarrhoea and stomach ache from excessive consumption of turmeric.

Honey

This is a natural sweetener that soothes sore throats and makes skin soft and supple. It is also said to offer relief from asthmatic attacks and improve overall health.

The downside: Never, ever, give honey to an infant. It can cause a condition called infant botulism. This is a life-threatening complication.