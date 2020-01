You can lemongrass in your recipes, have it with your tea or apple lemongrass oil topically. It'll help you fight pain, lose weight and much more. © Shutterstock.

Lemongrass or citronella come with thin, long green leaves. Native to India, Sri Lanka and other South-east Asian countries, this herb is a regular in Thai and Chinese recipes. However, it is also used for aromatherapy and for repelling bugs, thanks to its fresh, citrus flavour. Lemongrass comes with a lot of medicinal properties. Starting from helping you in weight loss to relieving pain, this herb does it all for you. Use it in your recipes, have it with your tea or apple lemongrass oil topically.

Aids in weight loss Being a natural diuretic, lemongrass impels you to pee frequently. This removes toxins from your body while helping you shed those extra kilos. This process promotes weight loss because 4 per cent of weight loss is composed of fats. Moreover, if you use lemongrass in your tea, it will boost your metabolism. Replace your sugary beverages with lemongrass tea. It will fuel your weight loss goals for sure. However, don’t go overboard on this beverage. Alternate it with water and other unsweetened drinks.

Fights inflammation

Inflammation is the culprit behind many conditions such as heart disease, stroke, abdominal pain, indigestion, cough and cold and much more. Components like citral and geranial, present in lemongrass offer anti-inflammatory benefits, suggest studies. A few drops of lemongrass oil can also heal damaged connective tissue.

Staves off bacteria

Lemongrass is endowed with antimicrobial properties. According to a study published in the National Institutes of Health, US the oil extract from this herb was found to be effective against the Streptococcus mutans bacteria. This microorganism can damage your teeth. So, lemongrass oil can be your weapon against oral cavities and infections. Other studies have found that lemongrass oil and silver ions together can fight away various other types of bacteria and fungi.

Alleviates stress

As already mentioned, citral is an active component of lemongrass. Several studies find that it acts as a natural remedy against mental health challenges like anxiety and depression. The fresh csmell of citrus also helps you sleep better, another contributing factor behind reduced stress levels.

Brings down your risk of cancer

Sometimes, oncologists advise having lemongrass tea along with chemotherapy and radiation. This is because, citral in it is believed to have cancer-fighting properties. It either kills cancer-causing cells directly or boosts the immune system in such a way that it can beat those cells on its own.

Tames your PMS symptoms

Due its inflammatory properties lemongrass tea can be your home remedy for PMS symptoms like menstrual cramps, bloating and hot flashes. Lemongrass tea is used as a natural remedy for menstrual cramps, bloating, and hot flashes. There isn’t any research specifically on lemongrass and PMS, but, in theory, its stomach-soothing and anti-inflammatory properties may help. Bonus: it also has a cooling effect on your body, finds a study published in the Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology.