Warts are an unwanted growth of skin due to a virus known as human papillomavirus (HPV) infection in the system. These are contagious. These viruses sneak into our system through unhygienic public washroom and showers, unprotected sex, eating unhealthy meat and other animal products.

According to a recent study done by The Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care, Germany, warts go away on their own. General wisdom in the field says that 20 per cent of warts clear up within three months, and 60 per cent resolve within two years. Though it’s not a very serious condition, treatment may be required at times.

TYPES OF WART

Common coloured papules. Flat warts too, mostly appear on the hands and legs, but have yellow-brown papules. They have a flat, smooth top. Intermediate warts have mixed properties of both common and flat warts. Subungual and periungual warts are hard to locate as they hide from the naked eye. They mostly appear near toenails or fingernails. They look like a cauliflower. Plantar warts mostly show up at the bottom of the feet and have a rough texture.

When two to three plantar warts grow develop near each other, they a cluster. This group is known as mosaic wart. The warts that appear on your genitals are caused by sexually transmitted infections caused by HPV. These are known as genital warts.

HOW ARE WARTS TREATED?

Treatment methods vary depending on the type of wart. The protocol for curing genital warts is different from that of non-genital warts. In case of non-genital warts, salicylic acid, cryotherapy and immune therapy are used as curative measures. Surgical methods may be required for genital warts.

Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid destroys the outer layer of a wart and weakens it. It needs to be applied regularly and often comes in the form of an ointment.

Cryotherapy

This therapy is the process of freezing the warts using liquid nitrogen. The liquid nitrogen forms a layer over the wart. When that layer is removed, the warts are removed with it. This process can be a bit painful and you may require a few sessions for complete cure.

Immune therapy

In this therapy, the therapist may either inject an antigen or suggest a topical medicine for the warts.

Needle surgery

In needle surgery, genital warts are removed from the skin of by electric needle. This treatment usually leaves scars. So, this process is rarely used.

Laser treatment

As the name suggests, doctors use a beam of light to burn off the wart area in your skin. You will need ample rest and painkillers after this course of treatment. Doctors resort to laser treatment only in case of genital warts

NO-DRUG REMEDIES FOR WARTS

While there is no dearth of conventional treatment for warts, there are equally effective natural remedies for these virus-induced culprits.

Duct tape

A silver duct tape is all you need to remove warts. You just need to cover the wart area with a duct tape for 6 days and use water to clear the dead tissue. Repeat the process until the wart area is completely cleared. Interestingly, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that the efficacy of a duct tape is greater than cryotherapy in curing common warts.

Garlic patch

Cover the infected skin area with a garlic patch made from garlic, thug and olive oil. Use this patch every night for at least 3 weeks. You can use banana peel as well. Tape the banana peel mixed in olive oil over the wart area and change the peel every night.

Apple cider vinegar

This is another effective weapon against warts. Simply soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply it directly over the infected skin area. Try to cover the area after applying vinegar. If your warts turn black, that means they are withering away.

Pineapple

Eating pineapple or drinking pineapple juice will help speed up the process of wart removal. Pineapple contains a digestive protein called the bromelain, which fights off HPV and helps in treating genital warts.

Vitamin C

This vitamin has healing properties and can regenerate skin tissue. You can get your dose of Vitamin C in the form of lemon juice or oranges. However, breaking a Vitamin C tablet and mixing it with water or oil to apply directly over the warts is also a good remedy. Repeat this process until the wart turns black. However, it may cause skin irritation and a burning sensation.

Clear nail polish

There are no studies to prove that clear nail polish can bolster your immunity against warts. However, it has been found that it can provide a protective cover against the relapse of warts. You can use a clear nail polish with a cotton ball every night or on alternate nights.

Dandelion

Dandelion is a weed that has been used by Chinese and Middle Eastern medicines for more than one condition including warts. A study done by the National Institutes of Health, US, suggests that dandelion produces collagen – a protein which can help with irritation and inflammation. These are the two common outcomes associated with dandelion. You can drink it with milk or can make a sap out it. Apply the sap repeatedly for at least 2 weeks.

Potato

Something as simple as a potato can help you get relief from warts. Potato juice dehydrates a wart. You can also apply potato directly on the warts. Just cut the potato in two and rub it.