According to a new study, strains of bacteria that cause strep throat and “flesh-eating disease” may soon be resistant to penicillin and other antibiotics known as beta-lactams. This can have seriously adverse impact on millions of children around the world.

Researchers from Houston Methodist Hospital came to this conclusion after analyzing more than 7,000 group A streptococcus strains collected over several decades from around the world. They found that about 2 per cent with gene mutations. Researchers stress on the importance of developing a vaccine against group A streptococcusto avoid a worldwide public health infectious disease problem. Group A streptococcus causes 20 to 30 per cent of sore throats in children and 5 to 15 per cent of sore throats in adults. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this strain is also the most common cause of the flesh-eating disease necrotizing fasciitis. The Journal of Clinical Microbiology published this study.

This is not good news. In light of these findings, it becomes necessary to find alternative treatments. Here, let us look at a few home remedies for strep throat.

Rest is important

When you sleep, your body recovers. It also uses this time of rest to fight off infections. If you are suffering from strep throat, spend more time in bed and give your body a chance to recover.

Stay hydrated

Drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water a day. Have warm liquid and hot soup and broths. This will keep your throat moist and lubricated. You will also face less problems swallowing.

Avoid irritants

Stay away from pollutants that can irritate your throat. This is very important for avoiding the pains of strep throat. Avoid cigarette smoke paint fumes and cleaning products. Wear a mask to protect your throat and lungs from environmental pollution.

Gargle

Mix salt with warm water and gargle 3 times a day. This will help you to a great extent. Gargling will keep your throat moist and salt acts as a healing agent.

Get a humidifier

Moist air will help you breathe more easily and provide relief. Invest in a good humidifier to get rid of the discomfort. But take care to clean it at regular intervals.