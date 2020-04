Amla is low in calories and high in fiber, vitamin E and vitamin C. Moreover, they are a rich source of micronutrients like manganese, vitamin A and potassium. @Shutterstock

We are today in the midst of a global pandemic. The COVID-19 contagion shows no signs of abating despite the best efforts of governments and organisations across the globe. There is no cure or vaccine for this disease and your best bet is to stay safe by following all the safety guidelines diligently. You can also look at boosting up your immunity so that your body is able to defend itself from all invading pathogens. And, for this you need to eat right. There are many fruits and vegetables that will boost your immune system.

The Indian gooseberry or amla is one such fruit that can give you a super strong immunity. This is an amazing fruit that is loaded with so many essential nutrients that it will not be wrong to call it a superfood. These fruits are low in calories and high in fiber, vitamin E and vitamin C. Moreover, they are a rich sourced of micronutrients like manganese, vitamin A and potassium. Besides providing protection from a range of health complications, it also boosts up your immunity. Let us look at a few other benefits of the Indian gooseberry or amla.

It boosts liver health

Your liver keeps your body healthy by helping in the detoxification process. It also produces bile to help digest fats and produces important proteins so essential for overall health. Gooseberries enhance enhances liver function and protects this important organ against toxicity and even cancer.

It can reduce your cholesterol levels

Regular consumption of this fruit can bring down the level of bad cholesterol in your blood. This will prevent the buildup of plaque in your arteries and you will have a lesser risk of coronary heart disease. Intake of amla can also increase levels of beneficial HDL cholesterol and regulate blood pressure levels.

It can keep cancer at bay

Amla can inhibit the growth of human lung, liver, breast, ovarian, cervical and colorectal cancer cells. These fruits are a rich source of phytochemicals and antioxidants, that helps bringdown the risk of cancer. It can neutralize the harmful free radicals.

It can regulate your blood sugar levels

These are loaded with fiber and antioxidants. The fibre slows down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. This, in turn, regulates blood sugar levels. Regular intake of this fruit can also reduce your risk of hypertension and other complications of diabetes like kidney and nerve damage.

It aids in digestion

These are known for their amazing natural laxative properties. A gooseberry a day can regulate your bowel movement and prevent constipation. The fibre in it can increase stool frequency. It also has certain gastroprotective effects and prevents problems like gastric ulcers.

It is good for skin and hair health

This amazing fruit also has beauty enhancing properties. It is high in vitamin E and can improve the health of skin and hair stimulate production of collagen. This gives your skin a youthful and young look. Amla oil can also stimulate hair growth and volume.

It boosts cognition

It is good for brain function. Regular intake of this fruit increases memory retention and brings down your risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. It also boosts learning abilities and memory.