For many people who are now confined to their homes, indigestion has become a recurring problem. One big reason for this is unhealthy food habits. Thanks to lockdown, most people are now trying out new dishes and expanding their culinary expertise. Since you are sitting at home with nothing to do, you may also be guilty of overeating. Coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, it is no wonder that indigestion has also become a part of your life now. As a result, you suffer from discomfort, stomach pain and abdominal bloating.

Causes of indigestion

Stress is a big cause of indigestion. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, stress levels have risen significantly. This increases the amount of acid in the stomach and causes indigestion and heartburn. Also, indigestion can result from overeating or eating too fast. Spicy and fatty foods may also increase the risk of this stomach problem. Another common cause of indigestion is lying down too soon after eating and not being active. Lack of exercise makes it harder for your body to digest the food you have eaten. Besides this, other common causes which lead to poor digestion include smoking, drinking and side effects of some medicines.

Massage can help you deal with this problem

Stomach or abdominal massage is a gentle, non-invasive treatment for indigestion. The process involves massaging the abdomen lightly to relax your stomach muscles. This helps stimulate digestion and relieve constipation. It is widely used to cure a variety of health concerns, especially stomach-related ones. According to the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), massage therapy can have a positive effect on the physical and mental well-being of a person.

The right way to practice abdominal massage

Follow these steps to perform abdominal massage on yourself:

Lie down on the floor or the yoga mat on your back.

Make sure that your knees are bent and feet in a flat position while you do so.

Now, place both your hands on your stomach and begin to massage in a circular way.

Do this both clockwise and anti-clockwise.

Breath normally as you continue to massage.

You can also apply slight pressure to the areas where it is paining.

Keep massaging until the abdomen feels relaxed.

You can also try increasing your intake of water.

Make sure you drink plenty of water everyday, upto 6 glasses a day. This can keep issues related to bloating and digestion at bay.

A few precautions that you can take

In general, abdominal massage is safe for most people if it is done in a gentle and safe manner. But, avoid taking the massage if you’ve recently had abdominal surgery. Also, consult your doctor if you have any health concerns, which can worsen due to stomach massage. Meanwhile, make sure that you do not eat any heavy or spicy foods for some time before and after the massage. But drink plenty of water after the massage.