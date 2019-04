Frequent trips to the bathroom, vomiting and dehydration–these are the typical signs of a stomach flu, also known as viral gastroenteritis. A stomach flu attack may also come with fever, muscle pain and abdominal cramps. It takes approximately one to three days for the symptoms to be visible after you get the infection. This is a communicable water-borne disease that can be caused by norovirus and rotavirus. If norovirus is the culprit behind your stomach flu, then the symptoms are likely to subside within 24 to 48 hours. Rotavirus, which is known to affect kids more than adults, can be spotted even after the symptoms vanish. They stay in your body for weeks after recovery.

You can catch the infection by sharing food, drinks or utensils with an infected person, putting your hand in the mouth after touching a contaminated surface or while caring for someone fighting a stomach flu.

As this is a viral infection, antibiotics and any other medications cannot come as an effective solution. Also, overusing them can lead to the development of drug resistant bacteria in your body. So, the line of treatment includes medicines to control the symptoms rather than tackling the culprits. However, in case of a stomach flu, home remedies can prove to be extremely effective. Here are a few easy-to-use home remedies for you.

Stay hydrated

Stomach flu causes diarrhoea, vomiting, and sweating. This depletes your body of water and other liquids. Also, this viral infection takes a toll on your appetite which further dehydrates your body. Therefore, it becomes essential to replenish the lost fluid during this time. Have water, coconut water, electrolyte beverages, etc. to ensure hydration. However, do not have too much all at once because you may end up vomiting. Sip through these drinks in small quantities throughout the day. Other good hydrating options could fruit-infused water, fresh watermelon juice, etc. Avoid liquids that can unsettle your stomach: Coffee, black tea, and alcohol.

Go for light foods

When the symptoms of stomach flu seem to be fading gradually, start eating simple solid foods like bananas and rice. These are easy to digest and bind well making your stool tight. Also, bananas are jam-packed with essential nutrients like potassium which can help meet the electrolyte deficiency in your body. Moreover, adding apple cider vinegar, orange, cinnamon and turmeric in your recipes can also help.

Avoid dairy and fiber-rich foods

Weak digestion during stomach flu makes your body lactose intolerant. Lactose is a protein found in dairy products like milk and cheese. Also, fatty foods like nuts and animal protein like meats can give you a hard time during an episode of stomach flu. Apart from these, hot spices like garlic and pepper can aggravate your symptoms and loosen your bowels. Sugar containing foods can increase your blood sugar level causing nausea while fibre-rich foods including wholegrain, seeds, nuts, and potatoes can loosen the bowels. So you should avoid both these food groups or at least go slow on them while suffering from a viral gastroenteritis. Tomato-based dishes can also worsen diarrhea.

Try acupressure

Known for treating many health-related problems, this ancient and traditional alternative medicine can soothe your stomach muscles. During a stomach flu attack, try the finger pressure technique to get relief from its symptoms like abdominal cramps. At the bottom of your palm, put your three fingers horizontally. Now, use your thumb to press the soft part between your tendons. This point is known as Naiguan or P-6. Massaging this point can help relieve you of pain, and nausea. If you don’t want to do it yourself, opt for a sea band. Wearing it on your wrist can also put pressure on this acupressure point.

Sleep and rest well

Stomach flu can make your body weak and exhausted due to loss of essential nutrients and water. Also, you become unable to fight against infections effectively. To replenish the lost energy, you need to give your body proper sleep and rest. Your immune system repairs the damaged cells very quickly when you sleep or rest. Therefore, minimize your daily activities and allow your body to relax during the day. Also, start a bedtime routine to sleep well at night.

Opt for herbal tea

Peppermint and ginger tea can potentially calm a nauseous stomach while helping you rehydrate your body. Moreover, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and digestive enzymes that help it reduce the damage done. Your stomach cramps and bloating will also disappear with the help of this inexpensive and effective natural remedy gradually. On the other hand, the aromatic herb, peppermint has anti-inflammatory,analgesic, and anti-spasmodic properties that help relieve the pain from muscle cramps and soothe an upset stomach. It can potentially treat gas and bloating problems.

Try a cool compress

Fever is a common symptom of stomach flu that can give you a bad headache. To get rid of it, you can apply a cool, damp cloth over there. Doing this will relax you and will provide relief from nausea. This cool compress can also ease stomach cramp, a common symptom of viral gastroenteritis.

Include probiotics in your diet

Probiotics can help treat watery diarrhea, a common symptom of stomach flu. Some of the probiotic foods are curd, yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, etc. These foods will also work as hydrants to your body. The probiotics help soothe your stomach by balancing the good and bad bacteria in your gut flora.