Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common problem these days, which should not be ignored and left unattended. Doing this may increase the risk of many serious health conditions including stroke and heart attack. However, it can be controlled effectively with some minor changes in your lifestyle. A balanced diet and a few other healthy habits can actually result in lower blood pressure levels. Also, there are a lot of home remedies which work wonders for hypertension. The use of essential oil is another effective remedy for high blood pressure. These can be used in various ways to promote better health. So, here we are with some special essential oils which can effectively control your high blood pressure. Also Read - Plantar fasciitis: 6 things you can do at home to soothe the pain in your heels

Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil is one of the most commonly used essential oils. This oil offers relief from stress and anxiety. Some studies highlight the benefits of lavender oil for better blood pressure numbers. You can blend lavender essential oil with coconut oil or any carrier oil for use. You can also add a few drops of lavender oil to your room freshener. Also Read - Ashwagandha for diabetes: How does it help in managing blood sugar?

Rose essential oil

Rose essential oil comes with a lot of health and beauty benefits. It has a calming effect on you and this make sit perfect for battling hypertension. Use of rose essential oil casts a relaxing effect on your body which improves your blood circulation. This results in controlled blood pressure. It is good for your skin as well and you can easily add it to your skincare routine. Also Read - Is it safe to use castor oil for treatment of constipation?

Bergamot

According to a few studies, inhaling a certain oil blend containing bergamot may help reduce hypertension. The mixture also included lavender oil and ylang-ylang oil in it.

Citronella

This is commonly used as a mosquito repellent, but it may benefit the health of your heart too. According to a small 2012 study published in the Journal of Health Research, it was found seen that inhaling citronella oil vapors may significantly reduce a person’s blood pressure level, heart rate, and respiratory rate.

Lime essential oil

This oil is widely used in room fragrances. Lime oil can help in beating stress which can eventually result in better blood pressure numbers. Lime oil is also good for oral and skin health. It can also help you prevent infections and boost immunity. Frankincense Frankincense essential oil is commonly used in Eastern medicine. Apart from having anti-inflammatory properties, it may also help combat anxiety and similar issues.These effects may help reduce high blood pressure. Sweet marjoram A study published in PLOS ONE found remarkable changes in the blood pressure and heart rates of participants who inhaled sweet marjoram essential oil.

How to use these oils

How to use these oils