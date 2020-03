Make sure you get enough vitamins A, B6, C, D and E in your diet. These vitamins are known to boost immunity. @Shutterstock

This is the season for viral infection and the flu. Moreover, with the coronavirus outbreak also happening now, it is imperative that you boost up your immunity to fight infections and allergies. This is necessary because even if you take other precautions, people around you may be infected and it can easily pass on to you. But some never seem to fall prey to seasonal infections. This is because they have a strong immune system. You can also boost your immunity and stand tall in the face of viruses and allergies. Here, let us take a look at a few ways of boosting immunity naturally.

Get proper sleep

When you sleep, your body gets a chance to rejuvenate itself. It emerges stronger and better equipped to handle all outside threats, be it viruses, allergens are bacteria, in a much better manner. Therefore, be sure to get at least 8 hours of sleep every night to boost immunity. You will be surprised at the difference it makes.

Avoid stress

If you are stressed, your body will suppress the immune response by releasing the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone interferes with the T-cells ability to reproduce and receive signals from the body. It also reduces production of the antibody secretory IgA, which forms our first line of defense against pathogens. So if you feel yourself getting stressed, relax immediately.

Get your daily requirement of vitamins

Make sure you get enough vitamins A, B6, C, D and E in your diet. These vitamins are known to boosts immunity. Include lemons and citrus fruits in your diet. Take multivitamin supplements. Consult your doctor and dietician and to decide on a healthy way forward.

Boost liver health

Maintain a healthy liver to ensure proper detoxification of your body. For this, all you need to do is eat a healthy diet that includes a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage are the best.

Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity gives a boost to immunity. It mobilises the T cells, which helps your body fight off infections. But don’t overdo things. Too much of a good thing is also not good. Work out for around 30 minutes a day. This is enough to boost immunity.

Get some sun

Get out in the sun and soak in some vitamin D. This will boost immunity by helping your body produce antibodies. Moreover, vitamin D deficiency is a major cause of respiratory problems. So be sure to expose yourself to the sun for 15 to 20 minutes every day.