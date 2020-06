An oatmeal bath can be a great remedy for a lot of skin problems. It is finely ground and can be added to a bath tub filled with lukewarm water. ©Shutterstock

Taking care of babies, especially during their first few months, is quite a challenging task. Your baby’s skin is not just soft but delicate too, and therefore you should be extra careful while choosing skincare products for your little one. As his/her skin is still in its initial development phase, your child may be more prone to skin conditions like rashes, cradle cap, infantile eczema or even more severe diseases. A few chemicals present in baby skincare products can be extremely harmful for your child. Some ingredients like synthetic fragrances, parabens, formaldehyde, sulfate and more can all together cause growth issues, skin irritation, respiratory issues and many more problems for your kid. Therefore, it is recommended that you always consult your pediatrician before choosing any baby product. Also, be prepared to deal with any skin issues that may affect your baby this summer. You don’t necessarily have to rely on pharmaceutical drugs to tackle your baby’s skin woes. There are many chemical-free remedies you can try. Below is a list of some natural remedies which can help soothe your baby’s skin rashes, dryness, itching and more. Also Read - A 2-minute stomach massage for bloating and indigestion

Oatmeal/Jaee

Babies often suffer from prickle heat rashes, inflammation and itching during this season. An oatmeal bath can be a great remedy for such problems. It is finely ground and can be added to a bathtub filled with lukewarm water. Also Read - Top 5 home remedies for your swollen feet

How to Also Read - Cabbage can help you fight non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: Other natural solutions to try

Add some oatmeal to a bathtub filled with lukewarm water.

Mix it till the water turns milky white.

Bathe your baby with the mixture.

Sandalwood/ Chandan

Sandalwood is known for its medicinal properties which is not only good for sensitive skin but also helps in fighting heat and rashes.

How to

Mix some sandalwood powder with adequate water to form a thick paste

Apply it to the affected area on your baby’s skin

It will give an instant cooling effect.

Neem

Neem (margosa leaves) is one of the most effective natural home remedies that works perfectly as an antiseptic. This also helps with soothing mosquito bites.

How to

Grind the leaves with water in a mixer-grinder to form a paste

Now apply the paste on the affected areas of your baby’s skin for relief from the itching and rashes.



Coconut oil

Coconut oil has antifungal and antimicrobial properties and it is widely used especially for diaper rashes. Also, it can help with fungal rashes on the skin. Here’s how to use it:

How to

Apply the oil before putting the diaper on your baby as it acts as a lubricant and prevents direct contact with the skin.

In case of fungal rashes, add a few drops of coconut oil in lukewarm water while bathing your baby.

Breast Milk

One of the most promising and simple natural remedies for rashes in newborns which focuses on both interior and the exterior of your child’s skin is breast milk. This is because breastmilk is loaded with immunoglobulins that help in fighting infections.

How to

Just apply a few drops to the affected area of your baby’s skin.

Note: In case of extreme redness, irritation, itching, pus, etc, please consult a pediatrician.