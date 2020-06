Also Read - Feeling fatigued? Apple cider vinegar can boost your energy instantly

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a popular kitchen ingredient with a lot of uses especially in home remedies. It has been used for centuries in cooking and medicine. Many people claim it can offer relief from a wide range of health problems. It has amazing anti-microbial and antioxidant properties. Apple cider vinegar may also aid in weight loss, reduce cholesterol, lower blood sugar levels and improve the symptoms of diabetes. Therefore, here we are with 6 possible reasons that why apple cider vinegar should be there on your kitchen shelf. Take a look at its benefits.

May help lower blood sugar levels and manage diabetes

One of the most prominent uses of vinegar in home remedies is to control type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is characterized by high blood sugar levels caused by insulin resistance or the inability to produce insulin. Some researchers believe that high blood sugar levels are a major cause of aging and various chronic diseases. The most effective and healthiest way to regulate blood sugar levels is to avoid refined carbs and sugar. But apple cider vinegar may help too. Many studies show that vinegar can improve insulin function and lower blood sugar levels after meals. According to a study published in American Diabetes Association, vinegar ingestion at bedtime moderates waking glucose concentrations in adults with well-controlled type 2 diabetes. However, if you’re currently taking blood-sugar-lowering medications, check with your doctor before you take any type of vinegar. Also Read - Make apple cider vinegar your health staple for its science-backed health benefits

May help in weight loss

Vinegar may help you lose weight. Several studies show that apple cider vinegar can increase feelings of fullness. This can make you to eat fewer calories and lose weight. According to a study published in European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, taking vinegar along with a high carb meal led to increased feelings of fullness. Researchers saw that participants consumed 200–275 fewer calories throughout the day. Apple cider vinegar only contains about three calories per tablespoon, which is very low. Taking 1 tablespoon (12 mL) of apple cider vinegar can lead to a loss of 2.6 pounds (1.2 kg). However, keep in mind that the true effects on body weight seem to be rather modest.

May boost skin health

Apple cider vinegar is considered a common remedy for skin conditions like dry skin and eczema. This is because your skin is naturally slightly acidic and using topical apple cider vinegar could help rebalance the natural pH of the skin, improving the protective skin barrier. It contains anti-bacterial properties, and therefore, can help prevent skin infections linked to eczema and other skin conditions. But before using it on your skin make sure you consult your doctor. And also, never apply undiluted vinegar to the skin, as it can cause burns. Always dilute it with water and then use it.

Can help kill harmful bacteria

Many people have been using apple cider vinegar for cleaning and disinfecting nails, fungus, lice, warts, and ear infections. This is because it contains anti-bacterial properties which help kill pathogens. Since it is anti-bacterial, it is also a good food preservative, and keeps bacteria like E. coli from spoiling food.