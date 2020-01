Make sure you shave under your arms on a consistent basis because armpit hair can increase body odor. © Shutterstock

Body odor is embarrassing and unpleasant. People may avoid coming near you if your body smells bad. Body odor is natural and is usually caused by sweating but sometimes, it can indicate a more serious condition. Those who regularly eat spicy foods are more susceptible to having body odor. Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, may also cause body odor. People who sweat too much are also likely to have body odor.

Sweat is actually odourless, the strong odd smell from your body is actually the result of bacteria breaking down protein into certain acids in the presence of sweat. Certain factors stress, ovulation, sexual excitement, anger can contribute to body odor. These factors can cause apocrine glands to kick into high gear and cause your body to smell.

If you have body odor, find a natural alternative instead of commercial products to mask body odor. These commercial products only mask the smell temporarily. They are also full of artificial fragrances and chemicals that don’t address the underlying cause of the odor. Luckily, there are natural remedies to treat this embarrassing problem.

Natural Remedies for Body Odor

In order to practice good hygiene, you should start with what you use on your body and also what you put in it. Try the following tips and remedies to help you get rid of that foul body odor.

Make sure you shave under your arms on a consistent basis because armpit hair can increase body odor as it traps sweat and bacteria.

Try using a natural deodorant to help mask the smell as well.

Use tea tree oil on problem areas. This oil kills bacteria and also has a pleasant scent. Just be sure to perform a skin patch test to make sure it doesn’t irritate your skin.

Use essential oils like lavender, pine and peppermint to fight the bacteria that could be causing you to smell. Since some people have a skin reaction to certain oils, test the underarm area or a small patch of skin before using them.

Use sage to fight bacteria, reduce perspiration and make you smell good. You can find sage as a tincture or diluted sage oil. You can also make some sage tea to store in a bottle. It can be used in the underarm area, but not around the genitals as it may cause irritation. Make sure you wash your hands before touching your face after using this oil.

Apply lemon to change the pH level of your skin and make it more acidic. All bacteria, including the odor-causing kinds, have a hard time surviving in a highly acidic environment. Just rub some lemon under your armpits and pat dry, but refrain from using it on your genitals as it can cause irritation.

Foods That Can Help Mask Body Odor

A healthy diet is a key aspect in making sure you smell as fresh as a daisy. Try adding these following foods in your diet to help mask body odor.

Green, leafy vegetables are rich in chlorophyll, which has a powerful deodorizing effect in your body, so try adding spinach, chard and kale to your diet.

Known for its odor preventing properties, parsley can help mask body odor, so try incorporating it into your diet by eating it fresh or steeping a teaspoon of chopped fresh parsley in a cup of boiling water for five minutes and drinking it as a tea.

