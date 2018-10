Children over a year old can have a little honey mixed into the tea to calm their throat. © Shutterstock

It’s a common sight for parents to witness their child complain of their throat hurting. Your kid may experience a sort of dryness, itchiness and pain in the throat. The child may experience too much pain while he or she is trying to swallow down food or even while gulping down liquids. These scratching, itching and burning sensations aren’t fun, particularly if they’re tagged along by other indications of a cold or grave virus infections. Sore throats can be downright miserable. And, if you are still confused about what exactly do these symptoms signify and how could you help in easing your baby, here we have mentioned what causes throat pains to be painful, why does your child fall a trap to it and some quick home remedies to provide instant relief.

Your child’s throat pain can be painful because of these conditions:

Pharyngitis and tonsillitis are throat infections that mainly cause it to be painful. If the tonsils are mainly involved, it is called tonsillitis and if the throat is predominantly involved it is termed as pharyngitis.

Along with a painful throat, inflated glands in the neck, flu and fever, foul breath, prickle in the throat, redness in the back of the mouth, running nose, and cough are also some of the signs that indicate your child has fallen prey to a sore throat.

Home remedies to treat a sore throat in children:

Salt water gargling: This age-old grandmother’s remedy majorly aids in relieving pain. Rinsing with warm salt water can facilitate in soothing an itchy throat. The salt has the ability to pull the mucus out of your child’s tender, inflamed tissue and aids in relieving the uneasiness.

Ensure your child is hydrated: Staying hydrated is a significant part of handling a sore throat for kids as well as adults. The moment you get dehydrated, your body fails to generate enough saliva and mucus to keep your throat naturally lubricated. This will make the inflammation all the worse. Read here Marshmallow herb- An effective natural remedy for a dry cough and sore throat

Maintain cleanliness and hygiene: Make it a point to wash your hands and your child’s hands after regular intervals. This will aid in averting the spread of microbes and will lower the risks of getting infected by a sore throat caused by the virus.

Feed your child on warm liquids, such as tea- basil (tulsi), ginger added or soup or chicken broth. Children over a year old can have a little honey mixed into the tea to calm their throat.

In case your child has been suffering from an irritated throat for more than 24 hours, especially if your child has been running a temperature as well, it is time for parents to seek medical and expert care. If you have been noticing that your child has developed pus in the back of the throat and is facing trouble swallowing or breathing and is drooling, you must immediately get him to the paediatrician.

Prevention is always better than cure, hence try and maintain hygiene and sanitation at home and maintain a healthy body resistance for your child by eating right and sleeping well.