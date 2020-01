Simple exercises such as walking or climbing the stairs can help boost your blood circulation and increase the availability of oxygen to the nerves and heal damage. © Shutterstock

Your nerves are crucial for the effective functioning of your body – they control your muscles, regulate your breath and enable you to sense cold or hot temperatures. Many factors like autoimmune diseases, a trauma (accident), diabetes, nutritional deficiencies and infectious diseases may cause nerve damage.

Some of the symptoms of nerve damage include lightheadedness, sexual dysfunction, bladder dysfunction, weakness, numbness, muscle pain, dry eyes and mouth, hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) or anhidrosis (too little sweat), etc. Fortunately, we have natural remedies for this problem too. Here are some effective ways to and reduce the pain.

Eat one serving of fish daily

Fish such as salmon, sardines and black cod are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which researchers say could prevent and treat nerve damage. DHA or docosahexaenoic acid makes up myelin, the protective coating of nerve cells. DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid commonly found in seafood such as fish. Eat one serving of fish daily to strengthen your nerves and prevent damage.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Lion’s mane mushroom, also known as hedgehog mushroom or white jelly fungus, have both culinary and medical uses in Asian countries like China, India, Japan and Korea. It can also protect your brain, boost your mood, and reduce inflammation. This mushroom can stimulate the body’s nerve growth factor and increase their growth. Experts recommend taking a supplement of the mushroom twice daily to reduce nerve damage.

The ancient art of acupuncture

For centuries, acupuncture has been used in Asia to treat many conditions and relieve pain. It involves insertion of fine needles into the skin at specific points. Applying pressure on specific points of the affected area can improve blood circulation. This in turn can provide relief from pain in the nerves and reduce nerve damage.

Light exercises

Simple exercises such as walking or climbing the stairs can help boost your blood circulation and increase the availability of oxygen to the nerves and heal damage. Taking a short walk of 10-15 minutes every day may help strengthen your nerves.