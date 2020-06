Read this in Hindi Also Read - Diabetes can give you an itchy skin

Do you have an itch that just refuses to disappear? Sometimes, people do get itches that no amount of scratching can relieve. And, really, this can be a very irritating problem. The more you scratch, the more it itches. Well, it is true that an itch is our body’s defense mechanism against an unpleasant contact with some irritant.But it is also equally true that constant itching can cause a break in the skin and lead to infections. That is why we reveal a few home remedies that you can use for itch relief. Also Read - Want to get rid of jock itch? Go au naturel

Coconut oil Also Read - 6 natural ways to treat scabies

Whether due to dry skin or an insect bite, whatever the cause of the itch, coconut oil can work wonders. The best way to use it is to rub a little coconut oil directly onto the affected area. If you suffer from a widespread itch all over the body especially during the winter, soak in a bathtub of lukewarm water; then just pat yourself dry and apply the oil all over. Read more benefits of coconut oil.

Petroleum jelly

If your skin is of the sensitive type, the best remedy is petroleum jelly. It does not contain any harmful chemicals and by its very nature, has a soothing action on the skin. Therefore, it not just relieves your itch, but it also ensures the skin irritation becomes less. Best of all, it is safe as well as inexpensive and so you don t have to worry about how often you apply it. Here are 8 ways petroleum jelly can be used for good skin and hair.

Lemon

With a rich content of vitamin C and bleaching properties, lemons are one of the best remedies for itchy skin. The volatile oil in lemon has the ability to numb sensations and is also good against inflammation. Simply cut a lemon in two and squeeze out a little juice over the itchy area; allow to air dry and you ll soon find some relief.

Baking soda

An itch restricted to a small area can be managed with baking soda. All you need to do is add 1 part of water to three parts of baking soda to make a paste; then apply this paste to the itchy area. However, don t use this remedy if the skin is broken. If the itch is spread all over the body, add a cup of baking soda into a tub full of lukewarm water and soak in it for half an hour; then dry in air. Here’s a quick guide to help you use baking soda as a beauty ingredient

Tulsi or Holy basil

Tulsi leaves are rich in thymol, eugenol and camphor and these have the ability to reduce irritation of the skin. Just wash a few leaves and rub them over the affected area. Or prepare a tea by boiling a few leaves in water in a covered utensil; then dip a cotton ball or cloth into the tea and apply to the itchy skin.

Apple cider vinegar

Many people use vinegar on the scalp for dandruff; by the same logic, it works well for itchy skin, too. It has a good antiseptic and antifungal action and this makes it a good anti-itching agent. Dip a cotton ball or cloth in a little apple cider vinegar and dab on the itchy area. Or if you feel a general itchy sensation all over the body, add a cupful into your bath water. Here are amazing health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Aloe vera

With all its moisturizing action, aloe vera is one of the most effective skin soothing agents. When you rub the gel over an itchy spot, it helps reduce the skin irritation in that area and provides quick relief from itching. Just break a leaf from the plant, cut it lengthwise using a knife and using a spoon, scoop out the jelly-like substance inside. Apply a little of this gel to the itchy area and leave it on for a few minutes. Read how aloe vera is great for your skin and hair.

When you suffer from itchy skin, try these home remedies instead of scratching yourself and you will find the itch soon subsides on its own. However, if you find that the use of these substances is not giving you relief, you may need to find out what is causing the itch. Allergy to certain clothing made of synthetic material or a food allergy may sometimes set off symptoms of itching. But if there is a change in colour of the itchy area or if you find the skin developing scars or a shiny surface or if the itching is so severe it intrudes on your sleep, please ensure you see a doctor to get a professional opinion and the right treatment.

Vote and win exciting prizes.

Image source: Getty images