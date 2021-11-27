National Organ Donation Day: Emphasising The Need To Introduce More Organ Transplantation Programs

National Organ Donation Day: Emphasising The Need To Introduce More Organ Transplantation Programs (credits: freepik)

Did you know that the organ donation rate in India is really low? On this national organ donation day, let's pledge to raise awareness about organ donation and how it can change lives.

Organ transplantation is a boon for people suffering from severe diseases like kidney diseases, lung problems, etc. Many lives are saved, and key functions are restored through the transplantation of human cells, tissues, or organs when no other options are available. In the last 50 years, transplantation has successfully many lives around the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are discrepancies between countries in terms of availability to appropriate transplantation and the level of safety, quality, and efficacy of human cells, tissue, and organ donation and transplantation.

India, for example, lags in the race of organ donation. Reports suggest that only 0.01% of Indians have given consent to donate their organs after their death.

Awareness About Deceased Organ Transplantation Is Required

Deceased organ donation is the procedure of donating an organ or a portion of an organ to be transplanted into another person after the donor's death. Dr Vivek Kute, Secretary, Indian Society of Organ Transplantation (ISOT), The Transplantation Society (TTS): Councilor (Asia) says, "India has taken a huge leap in organ donation in the past few years. India has performed 12,666 transplants in 2019, the second-largest volume by country on a global scale. However, most transplants have been from living donors. The lack of awareness of deceased organ donation in the larger population is one of the reasons for the lack of organ donors in India."

Other Reasons Why India Lags In Organ Donation Rate

Apart from awareness, there are many factors that the experts make Indians reluctant to organ donation.

Cultural And Religious Barriers

Moreover, cultural, and religious barriers also need to be addressed pertaining to organ donation. "With targeted educational efforts for both medical professionals as well as the general population the importance of organ donation can be amplified. Also, there should not be limitations in accepting, and declaring brain death declaration," he said.

Transplantation Cost

Dr Kute says, "Most transplants take place in private sector hospitals with costs nearly twice compared with those in the public sector. The overall cost in private hospitals can go up to INR 7-10 lakh and INR 20- 25 lakh for kidney and liver transplants respectively. For providing access to transplantation to those patients and families with limited financial resources, programs should be offered in public sector hospitals by adopting key features from other successful transplantation programs."

"The frequency of transplants in public hospitals should increase and necessary infrastructure should be made available to facilitate the same. To improve access to transplantation to those with little financial means, programs should be offered in each public sector hospital using key features of other successful programs such as the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center and Institute of Transplantation Sciences, Ahmedabad, India, a public sector hospital that has completed 7000 kidney transplants," he added.