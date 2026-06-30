National Doctor’s Day 2026: Expert explains mental health crisis doctors face behind the white coat

On National Doctor's Day 2026, expert highlights the growing mental health challenges doctors face, including stress, burnout, emotional exhaustion and workplace pressure.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Chirag Tandon

National Doctor’s Day (Image AI Generated)

Every year on July 1, National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India to pay tribute to the dedication, sacrifice and services of doctors. As much as attention is drawn to the lives they save and the many hours they spend working, there is also another important factor which can easily go un-drawn on the mentality health of the doctors themselves. Each white coat represents a person who is suffering stress, pressure, emotional exhaustion and responsibility a day a year.

The Emotional Burden Doctors Carry

A life-saving situation, patient suffering, grief and emergencies are a regular part of doctors' lives. These experiences can leave a deep emotional impact. According to Dr. Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, doctors are taught to be calm and composed and yet they are not spared of their emotional pressures.

Mental and emotional impact can be felt by doctors even with the worst diagnoses, emergency cases and patient losses. Many healthcare professionals, however, continue to work without openly acknowledging their stress and seek help.

The issue became even starker during the COVID-19 pandemic when healthcare workers around the world were at the greatest disposal.The issue became more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare workers experienced intense stress, overwork, and emotional strain.

Burnout Among Doctors is Rising

Today, burnout is one of the largest issues in the medical profession. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes burnout as a syndrome resulting from a prolonged (chronic) pattern of untaken care in the work place. Symptoms include emotional exhaustion, mental fatigue and reduced professional satisfaction.

In regards to the pandemic, healthcare professionals found that they had more burnout and anxiety and emotional stress than people in other professions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

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This is particularly true for young doctors and medical residents. Stressed working hours, towing training and not getting the entire 8 hours of sleep and needing to be perfect can contribute to anxiety, depression and emotional burnout.

Why Many Doctors Stay Silent?

Although a lot of people have come to be more aware of mental health issues, it is not a common occurrence to hear doctors requesting help. This is because of one reason and that is stigma.

It's important to remember that many healthcare professionals don't like to express their mental health problems openly and are afraid because they think they will look weak or they can't deal with it. Physicians tend to advise patients to tend to their "emotional needs" but many parents don't pay attention to their own emotional needs.

Getting help with your mind is no sign of weakness, experts say. The importance of mental health care that requires the same attention as physical care.

How Doctors Are Protecting Their Mental Well-Being?

Indeed, many doctors are taking positive steps in the management of stress today by obtaining healthier coping mechanisms. Doctors are managing their emotions through physical activity, mindful-ness activities, hobbies, meditation and family interaction.

Separating work and personal life will also be crucial. Many professional physicians are becoming accustomed with taking breaks which can be used for the time of them. Additionally, the Mayo Clinic reminds readers that early warning signs and intervention can promote physical and mental well-being.

Doctor's Day 2026 is not just a day for celebration doctors for their services. It's another way of saying that docs are just like everyone else and have emotional burdens on their daily plates. There is someone behind each white coat that also needs rest, understanding and emotional support.

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