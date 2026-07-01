National Doctors' Day 2026: After the OPD hours - Beyond the white coat, Here's what a doctor's life really looks like

National Doctors' Day: Ever imagined what life actually looks like for the doctors after their OPD hours? On this National Doctors' Day, here is a quick sneak peek into what doctor's do after the clinic hours.

Beyond the White Coat: What Patients Never See After OPD Hours

Patients often see a doctor for 10 or 15 minutes in the consultation room. What they don't see is the life behind the white coat. Today, on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, let us understand what life looks like beyond the white coat and how doctors actually balance life and professional calls in parallel.

Doctors are human too. They worry about their own health, their parents, children, finances, and personal struggles, just like everyone else. Yet, the moment they enter the clinic or hospital, those concerns are quietly set aside because someone sitting across the table is anxious, in pain, or searching for hope.

'Medicine Is Not 9 to 5 Profession': Doctor

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, shared that a doctor's job is not just to prescribe medicines. It is to listen, reassure, explain difficult choices, celebrate good news, and sometimes deliver heartbreaking news with compassion. Every patient leaves a small emotional imprint, and over years of practice, that invisible weight becomes significant.

"Medicine is not a nine-to-five profession. It often means missing family occasions, cancelling holidays, answering late-night calls, and putting patients before personal comfort. Most doctors do it willingly because caring is not just a profession, it is a calling," said Dr Kovil.

He further noted that one of the most touching things a patient can say is, "Doctor, you've worked hard. Please take care of yourself too." Those few words remind us that compassion can flow both ways.

When patients and doctors see each other not just through the lens of illness, but as fellow human beings, healthcare becomes more than treatment,it becomes a partnership built on trust, empathy, and mutual respect.

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Beyond the White Coat: What Patients Never See After OPD Hours

In another interview, Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee, Apollo Spectra and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai, explained that many people assume a doctor's work ends when the OPD closes. In reality, that is often when another equally important part of the day begins.

The hours after clinic are spent reviewing investigations, planning surgeries, checking on admitted patients, attending emergencies, counselling families, discussing complex cases with colleagues, and constantly learning through medical literature and academic meetings to keep pace with evolving science.

"There are days when meals are delayed, sleep is interrupted, and family moments are missed because a patient needs us. Patients usually see us in a white coat during a consultation. What they don't always see are the countless hours of preparation, decision-making and responsibility that continue long after they have gone home," said Dr Bhaskar.

Medicine is not just a profession confined to clinic hours. It is a commitment that extends beyond the consultation room, driven by one simple goal to provide every patient with the safest, most thoughtful and best possible care.

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