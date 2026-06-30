National Doctor’s Day 2026: 7 dangerous health myths doctors want Indians to stop believing immediately

On National Doctor's Day 2026, expert reveals common health myths many Indians still believe and explain why these misconceptions can seriously harm overall health.

Doctor’s Day - Dangerous health myths (Image AI Generated)

As India celebrates National Doctor's Day on July 1, doctors across the country are highlighting an issue that is becoming increasingly dangerous health misinformation. Many people have false beliefs regarding the disease, medicine and treatment, which can lead to the delay of proper medication, due to the age of social media and instant internet advice.

Myth 1: Antibiotics do not cure viral infections

According to Dr. Vijay Arora, Principal Director & Head - Department of Internal Medicine: Yashoda Medicity, fighting misinformation has become just as important as treating illnesses.

Doctor want someone to stop believing one of the most common myths, antibiotic treatments for viral infection such as common cold and flu. Antibiotics only treat bacterial infections and overuse can cause antimicrobial resistance, making infections more difficult to treat in the future, medical experts say.

Antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest threats to health worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Myth 2: Feeling healthy does not always mean you are healthy

One of the potentially harmful misunderstandings is that if someone feels well they do not require a yearly check-up. Many serious diseases, such as heart disease and some cancers can have no symptoms at first. The Mayo Clinic suggests screening if there is a possibility that the diagnosis may be early, which will make treatment more successful.

Myth 3: Self-medication can be risky

Medical information is readily available, which has further led to everyone being more inclined to self-medicate. People tend to take painkillers, antibiotics or supplements when they are not given medical instructions or recommendations.

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There are many risky complications due to drug reactions, incorrect dosage and misuse of drugs and incorrect use by doctors. People should never self-medicate or opt for remedies that have not been approved by medical experts; instead they should always seek the advice of medical experts.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)have also cautioned on the risks of self medication and wrong use of medication.

Myth 4: Mental health problems are not a sign of weakness

Doctors would like to dispel another myth: Mental health disorders can be solved with willpower. Conditions like depression, anxiety and chronic stress are legitimate medical issues and frequently need professional support and treatment, according to the experts.

The National Health Service (NHS) states that mental wellbeing conditions are widespread and also treatable medical conditions.

Myth 5: Natural remedies are not always safe

There are many people who think that anything natural is naturally harmless. But that's not always the case, according to doctors. Some herbs and supplements may interact with prescription drugs or have toxic effects when taken improperly.

Depending on the their practice, some natural treatments can help the treatment process, but experts say it is important to follow an expert's guidance for these.

Myth 6: Vaccines do not weaken the immune system

Doctors are also working to dispel the myths about vaccines. Vaccines are one of the most successful public health tools and have contributed to decreasing the transmission of infectious diseases across the globe, experts say.

Vaccines help your body develop immunity to harmful diseases in a safe and effective way, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Myth 7: Believe science, not social media myths

Misinformation harms healthcare outcomes and often slows down the treatment, says Dr. Arora. Numerous patients come to hospital departments because they have followed advice from unverified websites online or home remedies for serious symptoms.

Doctor's Day 2026 is all about seeking information from trusted medical authorities and qualified professionals. It is better to honour the healthcare workers by becoming informed patients, asking questions and seeking timely medical advice, doctors say.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.