National Doctor's Day 2023: Doctors Reveal Their Secrets To Staying Fit And Healthy

It is crucial for doctors to prioritize their own well-being so that they can provide optimal care for patients. As we celebrate National Doctor's Day, what ask some doctors what they really do to stay fit and healthy.

Doctors and medical professionals dedicate their lives to improving the country's health. National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year on July 1 to recognize and appreciate the role of doctors and their contributions to society and the community. The day is also marked to honor the legendary physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

It is crucial for doctors to maintain good physical and mental health to be able to serve patients with compassion and resilience. On National Doctor's Day, we asked some doctors what they really do to stay fit and healthy. Here's what they say:

A combination of Ayurveda and intermittent fasting

Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva, says that the combination of Ayurveda and intermittent fasting is her ultimate secret for achieving optimal health and well-being.

"Maintaining good health and vitality is crucial for us doctors to serve as role models for our patients. To incorporate healthy habits, I follow the "holy grail" routine of Ayurveda. It includes starting the day with lukewarm water, soaked dry fruits followed by 30 minutes of exercise and applying virgin coconut oil to my skin. Intermittent fasting has been another game-changer for me. Mindful eating within a designated time frame has boosted my metabolism, energy levels, and digestive health."

Rather than fixating on spending hours at the gym or indulging in excessive late-night bingeing, she believes in making small yet manageable changes that can have a significant impact on our lives.

Basic principles to stay fit

Dr. Manish Pendse, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Medicover Hospitals Navi Mumbai, swears by the basic principles to stay fit. He encourages people to:

Drink a lot of water, i.e., up to 3 to 5 litres per day.

Stand up every 30 minutes for 5 mins.

Take out time for your family and friends.

Take up challenges to complete 8000 steps daily.

Cut down the carbohydrate intake and increase protein intake in the diet.

Follow the diet strictly.

Reduce alcohol intake and tobacco consumption in any form.

Make sure to look out for your mental health.

Take breaks from work and follow up on long-lost hobbies.

Meet your friends and have a good life.

Exercise with a pinch of fun

Dr Nitu Mundhra, Consultant Neonatologist, Paediatrician and Lactation Consultant. Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, loves to exercise with a pinch of fun to stay healthy mentally and physically.

Dr Nitu says, "Being a doctor is one of the busiest and most stressful jobs in the world. As torch bearers to the path of health and wellness and also being the ones who know most closely what ill health means, many in this profession try to inculcate fitness in their everyday schedules. Be it something like brisk walking or something like zumba for exercise with a pinch of fun. Or something that focuses on mental and physical wellbeing both like yoga. Eating healthy and staying fit is essential."

"When someone calls you by this suffix 'Dr', you instantly feel the worth of spending 13 years in rigorous training and education. Being a 'Neonatologist', the most rewarding point is enabling the sick or premature babies making hom e to their families. The smile on the face of parents at discharge from NICU are the most beautiful moments/ paintings/ pictures of my life. The hardest part is to stay emotionally unaffected, to care enough with our distressing oneself," she adds.

Doctors should prioritize self-care

Doctors need to maintain their own health so that they can provide optimal care for patients.

Dr Sneha Sathe, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Chembur, agrees and says, "Within the demanding realm of medicine, it is crucial for us doctors to prioritize our own well-being. Self-care is not a luxury but an essential duty. We need to recognise this and be our best so we can provide optimal care for our patients. Just as we dedicate ourselves to the well-being of others, we must also dedicate time and effort to our own physical, mental, and emotional health.

"Doctors should adopt self-care practices such as regular exercise, proper nutrition, sufficient rest, and engage in activities that bring joy and rejuvenation. By doing so, we can enhance our ability to serve with compassion and resilience. Prioritizing self-care is not selfish; it is a vital investment in both personal and professional fulfilment. It can help create a positive ripple effect that benefits both doctors and the patients who depend on their care."

