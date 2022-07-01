National Doctors Day 2022: A Tribute To The Extraordinary Spirit Of Doctors

Currently, there is a shortage of more than 6 lakh doctors in India. These alarming numbers signify how a doctor undergoes clinical burden.

In the last two years, doctors have never once wavered in their efforts to treat patients with the dignity, respect and empathy they deserve.

Doctors save lives and, in the process, have to constantly adapt, evolve and operate in a world that is constantly evolving. This has never been more true than today when we are faced with multiple health threats. The COVID-19 pandemic has showed us how vulnerable we are and how much we depend on doctors to keep us safe and alive. Today on the occasion of National Doctors Day, we have a few industry experts who pay tribute to all the selfless souls who make sure we are alive and well.

Protecting lives in the midst of crisis

Mr Ashok Patel, Founder & CEO, Max Ventilators, says, ""The extraordinary spirit our doctors have presented in the challenging times call for a special mention. Their firm resolve, steady leadership, dedication, and hard work are making it possible for so many of us to stay safely today. They have been undertaking vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the nation." This is especially true now more than ever. We have seen for the past two years how doctors have adapted to unprecedented health crisis and worked tirelessly to save countless lives.

Mr Patel adds, "It's heartening to see how they have been putting the safety of patients above their own and are fighting for them on the frontlines. Their tireless and heroic efforts have been saving countless lives and they are continued to do so without an iota of discomfort. They have never once wavered in your efforts to treat patients with the dignity, respect and empathy they deserve. We will also be indebted to them." He also offers a heartfelt 'thank you' to the brilliant team of doctors for their selfless commitment and diligence.

Angels on earth

Dr. Nitendra Sesodia, Senior Director, Medical Communication & Corporate Sales, Thieme, says, "People pay a doctor for his trouble but for his kindness, they remain in his debt. Their hard work, long working hours, and personal sacrifices truly make them the angels on earth. On this day, we should appreciate the painstaking effort they have made during the Coronavirus pandemic that brought us closer to normal times."

Dr Sesodia rues the fact that India faces a shortage of doctors. According to him, it is vital to remember that the country's public healthcare system only has 0.08 doctors for every 1000 patients. Currently, there is a shortage of more than 6 lakh doctors in India. These alarming numbers signify how a doctor undergoes clinical burden.

Stress is part of a doctor's life

It is a fact that medical professionals have to face unprecedented demands and crisis situations, and this may give rise to many mental health challenges. It is also true that a doctor can only look after their patient after they look after themselves. As Ms. Divya Mohindroo, Founder, Embrace Imperfections and Counselling Psychologist, says, "Medical professionals face unprecedented demands and many mental health challenges. A doctor can only look after their patient after the look after themselves. Extreme stress, long working hours, anxiety about their job and their responsibility to save lives can make it very stressful for them and it can be a cause of many suicides as well as diseases in the doctors itself." This is very true. Especially in the last 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have had to adapt to an unprecedented health crisis and work tirelessly to save countless lives.

Tips for doctors

On the occasion of National Doctors Day, Ms Mohindroo shares a few tips that can ease a doctor's stress and anxiety.

Doctors should schedule some time in the day to do yoga or practice deep breathing . Meditation can also help the body relax.

Go to a therapist. I you are too busy, you can also take an online therapy session as this will help you unload your stress.

Take time to refresh yourself and do something you really enjoy like going for a walk with your family member, listening to your favourite playlist or playing with your pet.

Create habits to avoid overgeneralizing fears. Accept that some situations cannot change and try to nurture environments that enhance moods of patience, tolerance, and hope.

Consider adding an electronics-free time period to your day. Take time to unplug and disconnect.

Schedule your sleep and try to get 8 hours of sleep .

Use your bed only to sleep on and don't use it to do any work.

Eat a healthy diet. Stay hydrated and avoid too much caffeine.